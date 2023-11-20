Back

2 boys, 17 & 18, left 'Whatssapp me now' note outside Bedok HDB, arrested for loanshark harassment

If convicted of loanshark harassment, first-time offenders face mandatory fines, jail terms and caning.

Fiona Tan | November 20, 2023, 12:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police have arrested two teen boys, aged 17 and 18, for their suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

'Whatssapp me now'

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment along Bedok Central on Aug. 4, 2023.

A shoe rack placed outside a residential unit was toppled, and a debtor's note was left behind.

The note read '"WHATSSAPP ME NOW" and included two Singapore numbers, which were redacted by the police.

The debtor's note was sent for forensic examinations as part of investigations.

Image from Singapore Police Force website.

Charged on Nov. 20, 2023

Bedok Police Division officers established the teens' identities through follow-up investigations and police camera images and arrested them on Nov. 16, 2023.

The teens will be charged in court on Nov. 20, 2023.

If convicted of loanshark harassment, first-time offenders can be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000, jailed for up to five years, and caned up to six strokes.

SPF said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties and cause annoyance or disruption to public safety, peace and security will be dealt with severely by the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Related story

Top image from Singapore Police Force website

Man, 85, with head full of white hair, wants S$8 haircut, pays S$99 for hair treatment at AMK salon

His son took to the media to complain.

November 20, 2023, 03:25 PM

SBS Transit turns 50, launches themed trains on NEL & DTL to celebrate

Snazzy.

November 20, 2023, 02:30 PM

Man drives 12km against traffic on PIE from Paya Lebar to airport, gets 8 weeks’ jail

He said he was feeling sleepy after drinks and also had an eye condition.

November 20, 2023, 01:45 PM

Coldplay’s Chris Martin walks barefoot in Jakarta before concert

Coldplay goes walkabout.

November 20, 2023, 01:44 PM

Man, 56, found dead in Circuit Road flat, neighbours had not seen him for 2 weeks

The man apparently lived alone.

November 20, 2023, 12:54 PM

S'pore govt paying e-coins exchangeable for cash for taking surveys on mental health, budget meals & housing

You can redeem the coin rewards for cash.

November 20, 2023, 12:15 PM

Youth, 16, & man, 33, allegedly robbed victim, 33, trying to buy cryptocurrency with S$81,060 cash in Punggol

Investigations against a 27-year-old suspect are still ongoing.

November 20, 2023, 12:08 PM

17 motorists in S'pore, aged 26-58, charged for drink driving offences

If you drive, don't drink.

November 20, 2023, 11:03 AM

4 kittens looking for forever home at adoption drive with Cat Welfare Society in Boon Keng on Nov. 25

Having a pet is a lifelong responsibility.

November 20, 2023, 09:23 AM

Biden again calls Xi a 'dictator', China slams remark as 'extremely wrong' & 'irresponsible'

This time in San Francisco.

November 19, 2023, 07:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.