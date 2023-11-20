2 boys, 17 & 18, left 'Whatssapp me now' note outside Bedok HDB, arrested for loanshark harassment

The police have arrested two teen boys, aged 17 and 18, for their suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

'Whatssapp me now'

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment along Bedok Central on Aug. 4, 2023.

A shoe rack placed outside a residential unit was toppled, and a debtor's note was left behind.

The note read '"WHATSSAPP ME NOW" and included two Singapore numbers, which were redacted by the police.

The debtor's note was sent for forensic examinations as part of investigations.

Charged on Nov. 20, 2023

Bedok Police Division officers established the teens' identities through follow-up investigations and police camera images and arrested them on Nov. 16, 2023.

The teens will be charged in court on Nov. 20, 2023.

If convicted of loanshark harassment, first-time offenders can be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000, jailed for up to five years, and caned up to six strokes.

SPF said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties and cause annoyance or disruption to public safety, peace and security will be dealt with severely by the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top image from Singapore Police Force website