Back

Ex-M'sia minister demands PAS member show evidence for claiming he's related to Lee Kuan Yew, Chin Peng

Not all Chinese politicians are related.

Sulaiman Daud | November 07, 2023, 06:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Lim Guan Eng is a name that kind of sounds like Lee Kuan Yew. But that certainly is not enough for someone to claim that the two are related, without hard evidence.

For some reason, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Malaysia Islamist Party (PAS) claimed that Lim, the former finance minister of Malaysia, is a relative of both former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and also Malaysian communist leader and militant Chin Peng.

A claim of cousins

Evidence is what Siti Mastura Muhammad, who represents the federal constituency of Kepala Batas in Penang, failed to produce when she made her startling claim.

According to New Straits Times, Mastura made the wild claims during a speech in Terengganu.

A clip of her speech can be found online, where she claims that Lim, Lee and Chin Peng (real name Ong Boon Hua) are cousins.

Ong, better known as Chin Peng, was the leader of the Malayan Communist Party. In World War II, he waged a guerrilla campaign against the forces of Imperial Japan who occupied Malaya.

Following the war, the MCP led another armed campaign of terror against the British in Malaya, and later the Federal government of Malaysia, a time known as the Emergency.

Lee Kuan Yew is a former prime minister of Singapore.

"Dirty political game"

Lim, who is from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and a former cabinet minister in the first Pakatan Harapan government, called Mastura's remarks a "dirty political game" and "baseless slander".

He said that it was not only a "personal attack", but one that has "racial undertones" as well, Malaysiakini reported.

Mastura had also claimed that Lim was related to other prominent members of the DAP, including current Transport Minister Anthony Loke. Lim said he isn't.

He challenged Mastura to come up with evidence for her claims, and if she did not do so, he would take further action, without going into specifics.

On Nov. 7, Mastura reportedly attempted to dodge reporters when asked about her shocking claims of family ancestry, according to Malaysiakini.

She told reporters to watch the full video and said she does not want to answer questions without knowing the context.

This is not the first time that Mastura has come under controversy, after she counted attending weddings and funerals as part of her accomplishments of her role as MP.

You may be interested

@mothershipsg In Aug. 2023, Taiwan warned of a surge in tensions, as a record number of Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. #sgnews #tiktoksg #taiwan ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top image from bumilangit/X and Lim Guan Eng Facebook.

This S’porean’s guide to maximising the 11.11 sales on Shopee, ZALORA, Amazon & SHEIN

Unbeatable savings with just one card.

November 07, 2023, 06:32 PM

Woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse, likely to be deported after jail: lawyers

The woman was sentenced to five weeks and five days in jail, in addition to a S$600 fine.

November 07, 2023, 06:25 PM

S'pore police flagged more than 5,900 scam-related online monikers & advertisements for termination since 2021

Telegram has not responded to the requests made by the police to remove suspected scam posts.

November 07, 2023, 06:20 PM

Police arrest man, 33, for allegedly using drone to more than 10 videos of Brani Terminal

He is scheduled to plead guilty on Dec. 19.

November 07, 2023, 05:54 PM

WeWork not retrenching in S'pore despite US bankruptcy filing

It said it is still hiring.

November 07, 2023, 05:39 PM

I love crafting so much that I made personalised gifts with Cricut for my colleagues for our company retreat

Simple and easy to use.

November 07, 2023, 05:32 PM

M'sian family allegedly beats up daughter, 23, for dating Malay man

The daughter left home and has lodged a police report against her family for abuse.

November 07, 2023, 05:27 PM

NTU LGBTQ art performance: Unis have autonomy to hold campus activities, no need for guidelines

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing said universities are common spaces that should provide a neutral ground for learning, open discussions, and civil discourse.

November 07, 2023, 05:16 PM

M'sian MP reports another MP to Rights & Privileges Committee for allegedly liking Gal Gadot's post

Gal Gadot's post was the spark.

November 07, 2023, 05:16 PM

21 MPs spoke on Israel-Hamas war, condemned violence against civilians. Here's what they said.

A long tl;dr.

November 07, 2023, 05:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.