Lim Chu Kang dog dies in hit-&-run, death highlights roadkill problem in the area

A group of dog feeders have taken to Facebook to highlight the issue of roadkill in the Lim Chu Kang area after another dog was run over and died.

Written from the perspective of a stray dog "Baogong Jr", the short blurb was shared in the "Save the LCK Dogs" Facebook group on Nov. 8.

One of the pictures in the post showed a black-and-white dog standing by the side of the road, with the caption, "... where he used to hang out with his dad before his dad got knocked down".

Named after his dad, who was killed in an accident

In the post, Baogong Jr. who is named after his dad, "the handsome Baogong", noted that the road is one of his favourite hangout spots.

Unfortunately, it is at a stretch which is utilised by heavy vehicles.

As a result, dogs in the area often have to scurry to safety.

It's also a place of tragedy, as two months ago, the dog's father was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Feeders were notified that he had been run over, and rushed down to find his body still warm on the road.

Another dog, named Dalmatian, was seen standing in distress over the body.

"He must have witnessed what happened. Dad was then sent off for cremation by the feeders while a confused Dalmatian stood nearby in shock," the post said.

"The feeders worry about us everyday, we don't know who will become the next roadkill," the post added.

The post ended with a call to action, in the dog's voice.

"We need a place to go after we're taken off the roads. If we're injured, we need funds for treatment too. Every bit of help matters. You can help us first by sharing our plight 🙏🏻."

Background about the feeders/LCK

In a previous post, it was shared that the group are independent feeders who want to save the dogs at Lim Chu Kang.

They said that they had rescued 13 dogs in the Lim Chu Kang area in 2023.

Eight others were reportedly not so lucky and died from hit-and-run accidents, snake bites, injuries and illnesses.

The person who runs the Facebook group explained that many of the stray dogs were abandoned by factories in the area that had to relocate as the land is being reclaimed by the government.

Redevelopment of the Lim Chu Kang area into an agri-food hub is set to start in 2024, and other parcels of land in the area have been acquired by the Singapore Armed Forces for its military training.

In 2023 alone, many dogs have been forced out onto the roads, which are frequently used by heavy vehicles.

Some have become roadkill as a result, and injured dogs are also a common sight.

"Our funding and resources are short and time is running out to save the LCK dogs. Through this page we hope to help the dogs tell their stories and find help for them," the post concluded.

Not the first time

This is not the first time this year that the roadkill problem in Lim Chu Kang has been surfaced.

Feeders were up in arms in February when an SMRT bus ran over a stray dog in the area and dumped its carcass at the side of the road.

The dog, Lily, was part of a six-dog pack that often roamed around the Police Coast Guard Base area.

SMRT claimed the dog had stood up abruptly in the middle of the road and that the bus captain could not react quickly enough to avoid the collision.

However, a number of volunteer feeders, who tended to the dogs in the area, demanded a proper explanation, saying that the driver was likely to be familiar with the route.

They also questioned if the road needed more lighting.

In response, SMRT extended another apology for the accident and said it was following up with the relevant authorities.

One feeder also noted that more of these stray dogs had showed up in Lim Chu Kang after the farms started to relocate.

These were not wild dogs, but good-natured domesticated dogs which had been left behind, the feeder clarified.

She added that they had been seeking help for the dogs, but most shelters were full.

Top image from Save the LCK Dogs on Facebook.