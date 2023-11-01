Man tries to take water slide in Penang with girlfriend, lifeguard joins for ride instead

A man visiting Escape Theme Park in Penang, Malaysia, had intended to enjoy the thrill of one of the world's longest water slides with his girlfriend, but ended up with an unexpected partner for the ride instead.

In a TikTok video posted on Oct. 30, Zachariah Chiah documented the experience.

Chiah and his girlfriend were preparing to go down an inner tube water slide — deemed the world's longest by Guinness World Records.

The 1,111m slide winds through Penang's forest hillside, and visitors take a full three minutes to reach the bottom.

Hopped on

In the video, Chiah settled himself comfortably on the float first, with his girlfriend about to take the seat behind.

However, as the lifeguard adjusted the float, the float started slipping down the slide with Chia and lifeguard in tow.

The girlfriend was left standing at the top of the slide, befuddled.

From the lifeguard's startled expression and slight fumbling to sit properly on the float, it appears that he might have accidentally pushed the float off the top of the slide.

Chiah seemed surprised to find the lifeguard behind him instead of the familiar face of his girlfriend as well.

He proceeded to ask the lifeguard: "My baby leh?"

To which the lifeguard pointed to top of the slide and responded: "There."

The lifeguard then explained in Malay that he fell, which was why he ended up accompanying Chiah.

It seemed the two men were quick to befriend each other during the three-minute ride though, as Chiah introduced himself and shook hands with the lifeguard, and later asked him if it was his first day on the job.

Was it a prank?

Chiah's video tickled netizens, and has since garnered 4.8 million views.

"Lucky the gf didn't get on it first AHAHAHAHAH" "Wei later I angry"

"Looks like the lifeguard didn't go on it on purpose. He looked frantic."

"This is where your father met your (other) father 🌚"

In his caption, Chiah wondered if the lifeguard had played a prank on him.

Speaking to SAYS, Chiah confirmed that it was indeed a prank.

You can watch the full video here.

Top photo from IamZach / TikTok