Back

Man tries to take water slide in Penang with girlfriend, lifeguard joins for ride instead

Bromance.

Ashley Tan | November 01, 2023, 07:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man visiting Escape Theme Park in Penang, Malaysia, had intended to enjoy the thrill of one of the world's longest water slides with his girlfriend, but ended up with an unexpected partner for the ride instead.

In a TikTok video posted on Oct. 30, Zachariah Chiah documented the experience.

Chiah and his girlfriend were preparing to go down an inner tube water slide — deemed the world's longest by Guinness World Records.

The 1,111m slide winds through Penang's forest hillside, and visitors take a full three minutes to reach the bottom.

Hopped on

In the video, Chiah settled himself comfortably on the float first, with his girlfriend about to take the seat behind.

However, as the lifeguard adjusted the float, the float started slipping down the slide with Chia and lifeguard in tow.

The girlfriend was left standing at the top of the slide, befuddled.

Gif from IamZach / TikTok

From the lifeguard's startled expression and slight fumbling to sit properly on the float, it appears that he might have accidentally pushed the float off the top of the slide.

Chiah seemed surprised to find the lifeguard behind him instead of the familiar face of his girlfriend as well.

He proceeded to ask the lifeguard: "My baby leh?"

To which the lifeguard pointed to top of the slide and responded: "There."

The lifeguard then explained in Malay that he fell, which was why he ended up accompanying Chiah.

It seemed the two men were quick to befriend each other during the three-minute ride though, as Chiah introduced himself and shook hands with the lifeguard, and later asked him if it was his first day on the job.

Gif from IamZach / TikTok

Was it a prank?

Chiah's video tickled netizens, and has since garnered 4.8 million views.

"Lucky the gf didn't get on it first AHAHAHAHAH"

"Wei later I angry"

"Looks like the lifeguard didn't go on it on purpose. He looked frantic."

"This is where your father met your (other) father 🌚"

In his caption, Chiah wondered if the lifeguard had played a prank on him.

Speaking to SAYS, Chiah confirmed that it was indeed a prank.

You can watch the full video here.

@zacharychiah U think this lifeguard play prank on me or what? 🤨 #Insta360 #escapethemeparkpenang #iamzach #malaysia #zacharychiah ♬ original sound - IamZach

Top photo from IamZach / TikTok 

Websites of S'pore public hospitals & polyclinics restored after hours of 'internet access disruption'

The websites have reportedly been down since around 11:30am on Nov. 1, 2023.

November 01, 2023, 07:07 PM

SPH Media acquires Tech in Asia for undisclosed sum

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2023.

November 01, 2023, 06:29 PM

S$1 to 110.7 yen: Japanese yen continues sinking to historic low against S'pore dollar

Japan continues to maintain negative interest rates.

November 01, 2023, 06:08 PM

Primary 6 student catches male teacher, 44, taking upskirt photos of female teacher, 28, during oral exam

He was secretly in love with her.

November 01, 2023, 05:07 PM

S'pore Parliament will debate the Israel-Hamas war. Here's everything the govt, WP & PSP have said so far.

Almost all official statements reiterate Singapore's long held position of calling for a negotiated two-state solution as the only route to peace.

November 01, 2023, 04:58 PM

Japan man, 86, arrested after taking 2 women hostage at gunpoint, barricading post office for 8 hours

Neither of the two hostages was injured.

November 01, 2023, 04:39 PM

Websites of S'pore public hospitals, polyclinics still down due to internet access disruption

Clinical services remain unaffected.

November 01, 2023, 04:24 PM

Man, 25, jailed for threatening ex-girlfriend, 35, with black magic & sharing her nude photos online

He thought she wanted to bring other men home.

November 01, 2023, 03:41 PM

Thai owner of Sheffield Wednesday asks '20,000 fans to each pay S$166' to save their football club

Thai tuna tycoon tells true-believers to tally their tenners to tackle team's tab.

November 01, 2023, 02:39 PM

Police investigating man pooping on floor at Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands is also aware of the incident and is looking into it.

November 01, 2023, 02:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.