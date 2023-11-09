Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng donates S$24 million to SIT to commemorate launch of biography

Real estate and hotel tycoon Kwek Leng Beng launched his 257-page biography, "Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story" written by Peh Shing Huei, at The St. Regis Singapore on Nov. 9, 2023.

To commemorate the occasion, Kwek, the Executive Chairman of City Developments Limited (CDL), endowed S$24 million to the business hospitality program at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

A matching grant from the government to the university brought the total endowment contribution to S$60 million.

In appreciation of Kwek’s endowed gift, SIT plans to name its University Tower in its future campus in Punggol, the Kwek Leng Beng University Tower.

"With this donation, I hope to uplift further and empower a new generation of professionals paving the way for a bright future and successful careers," Kwek said during his book launch event.

Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story

Kwek shared that writing a biography was never part of his life plan. However, when the world came to an "abrupt halt" due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he decided to take "a leap of faith."

The 82-year-old called the book one of the "greatest feats" of his career, emphasising that he shared valuable lessons that have guided his business thinking and shaped his philosophy in the book.

Kwek expressed his hope that it becomes "a source of inspiration for those aspiring to make their mark in the world."

Symbiotic relationship between business and politics

Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong graced the event as a guest-of-honour and shared a few words of congratulations.

Expressing his respect for Kwek's business acumen and significant economic contributions to Singapore, Goh drew parallels between their life journeys in terms of mission.

While Kwek belonged to the second generation of the Kwek family (Hong Leong Group), which significantly contributed to Singapore's business sectors, Goh was the second-generation leader who took over after Singapore's first prime minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew.

Goh also noted the symbiotic relationship between government and businesses.

"They need one another to survive and thrive. We need a strong, stable, and good government to create an ecosystem for businesses to invest, innovate, and most importantly, create good jobs for Singaporeans," he said.

He added that Kwek's book written by Peh, is "an easy and enjoyable read", and allows readers to learn not just about the businessman but also what it takes to succeed in business.

