Bride, a KFC fan, does KFC-themed wedding lunch with her man in Choa Chu Kang

A KFC fan had her finger-lickin' good dream come true when the fast food brand stepped in to transform her wedding in Singapore into a fried chicken feast.

Heather Wong, 32, had reached out to KFC in hopes of getting some wedding favours.

To her delight, the fast food chain not only agreed to participate, but offered to sponsor half the food at her wedding, along with a KFC-themed photo booth backdrop and fried chicken bouquet.

Wong married her husband, software engineer Xie Peng, 40, at a KFC-themed wedding at a ballroom in the SAFRA Clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang on Nov. 26.

They shared their joy with more than 60 relatives and friends at the luncheon.

First date at KFC

The couple met on a dating app earlier in 2023.

Their first date, fittingly, was at a KFC outlet in Lot One, a mall in Choa Chu Kang.

After that, they returned to KFC for some of their dates "occasionally", Wong told Mothership.

Wong, a wheelchair user who works as a part-time lecturer, said her love for KFC began in her childhood days when her parents would buy the KFC sharing bucket for their family of six.

Since then, KFC has been her "comfort food", she said.

Her favourite KFC item is its hot and crispy chicken.

Wong even emerged as the winner of KFC's Top Meltz Fan contest recently, after eating her favourite Meltz for one whole week when it was launched, KFC Singapore told Mothership.

The couple dated for less than a year before getting engaged on Aug. 12, according to her Facebook reel.

The short timeline meant that the first time she introduced him to her friends, she told them to save the date.

Wong laughed as she recalled her friends' reactions: "They were all so shocked!"

But it was because of Xie's characteristics, like his "very high empathy", that she fell for him in such a short time.

She also found that her able-bodied husband was "very observant" and would help her before she even asked him for help.

As they found they could get along well with each other and had similar life goals, they decided to tie the knot within the same year.

A KFC-themed wedding

Since junior college, Wong dreamed of eating KFC at her wedding.

In hopes of involving the fast food restaurant in her wedding, the long-time KFC fan reached out in October 2023 to ask if they could send "small trinkets" for the occasion.

KFC Singapore told Mothership that they were "enthusiastic and happy" to celebrate Wong's special day, and promised to send over a fried chicken buffet.

There was also food from a Chinese caterer at the wedding, which was not sponsored.

KFC also set up a themed photo backdrop, complete with a huge Zinger burger plushie.

And a bridal bouquet not of flowers, but fried chicken.

In total, the sponsorship amounted to about S$2,300.

Wong even followed the tradition of tossing the bouquet to one of the guests.

The KFC theme was also a surprise, Wong explained.

When the guests entered the hall, she said that they looked "shocked".

"They were like [wondering], 'What's happening?'" she laughed.

Paralysed neck down

Wong has been using a wheelchair to move around since 2012.

A "very bad headache" caused her to fall ill at the age of 17 and get sent to the hospital, she told Mothership.

When she woke up, she found herself "completely paralysed neck down".

Doctors revealed to her that she had congenital spinal arteriovenous malformation.

This condition involves incorrectly formed blood vessels — something she never knew about — and in Wong's case, a vessel burst 17 years later.

For the next eight years, Wong underwent multiple spinal surgeries, with her condition fluctuating between paralysis and relapse between 2009 and 2012.

The turning point occurred in 2016, when doctors discovered a procedure to stabilise Wong's condition.

Since the surgery, Wong also said that her condition had improved and stabilised. But she has been in a wheelchair ever since.

Husband is 'understanding & empathetic' of her condition

Wong told Mothership that Xie knew about her condition at the beginning, and he got to know her situation better over time.

"He was understanding and empathetic of my condition," she added.

For instance, her medical condition affects her ability to sweat, preventing her from spending too much time outdoors.

But that didn't pose a problem for the couple, as Xie too doesn't like outdoor spaces.

While her story has a happy ending, she hopes that more able-bodied people would be as open-minded as her husband when it comes to dating people with special needs.

"I think there's a lot of misconceptions that needs to be dispelled. Just go in with an open mind. If [you're] unsure [about how to help a person with disability], [you] should really just ask."

