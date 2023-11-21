Back

Rare Buddha relics found 125 years ago coming to S'pore from Sri Lanka for Nov. 24-29 exhibition

A chance to see some rare relics.

Joshua Lee | November 21, 2023, 04:48 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Rise of Asia Museum at Haw Par Villa will be displaying some rare relics from Sri Lanka's Rajaguru Sri Subuthi Temple Waskaduwa.

These are the Kapilavastu Buddha Relics and they will be in Singapore for the first time, and for a short while: Nov. 24 to 29.

The relics will be exhibited to the public from Nov. 24 to 28. There will be a closing ceremony on Nov. 29 for invited guests.

This exhibition, titled "Beyond Time: The Legacy of Buddha’s Bone Relics", is organised by the Tibetan Buddhist Centre.

Usually not allowed to be taken overseas

The relics were accorded the "AA" category of Antiquities and Art Treasures in 2015 which means that they are heavily protected and, under ordinary circumstances, cannot be taken overseas.

They are known as the Kapilavastu relics because they were recovered in 1898 from a site in Piprahwa, India, a place believed to be the ancient city of Kapilavastu.

Some Buddhist texts name Kapilavastu as the childhood home of Gautama Buddha.

It is believed that upon Buddha’s death and cremation, his ashes were distributed among eight royal clans, one of which was the Sakyas of Kapilavastu.

These relics were then enshrined within stupas, which became sites of veneration.

Profound spiritual and historical heritage

"Buddhism is one of the major religions in Singapore. This rare occasion provides a unique chance for visitors from all walks of life to experience the profound spiritual and historical heritage of the relics and the religion," said Ng Wee Nee, President of Tibetan Buddhist Centre, Singapore.

The exhibition also offers non-Buddhists a chance to understand the Buddha relics from a historical and cultural point of view.

The Kapilavastu Buddha Relics boast a fascinating history, dating back to their discovery in 1898 at the stupa site in Piprahwa, which is now recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On-site activities

Aside from the exhibition, there is an array of on-site activities to take part in.

Highlights include the screening of a documentary, "Bones of the Buddha", depicting the discovery of the Kapilavastu relics and the significant parties behind it.

Visitors can offer flowers and lights, and participate in a meditative walk around the stupa. A designated area is also available for brief meditation sessions, and special blessing sessions can be conducted by a senior venerable.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 10am to 9pm daily from Nov. 24. to 28.

It will be held at Rise of Asia Museum’s Exhibition Hall at Haw Par Villa.

Visitors who are interested to attend can pre-register here: https://bone-relics.mypath.com.sg/

For more information on the relics, please visit the event's FAQ section here.

Top image credits: Tibetan Buddhist Centre.

A previous version of this article stated that the exhibition runs from Nov. 24 to 29. The organisers have since clarified that the exhibition runs until Nov. 28 for the public. The article has been updated to reflect the change. 

Sunshine Bakeries: 'Lizard' in bread is 'residue of bread dough', customer offered full refund

No insect or pest carcass was found inside the samples of the bread.

November 21, 2023, 05:47 PM

Indonesia VP candidate Gibran accused of faking education, shows degree received at S'pore MDIS as proof

Gibran is the son of current president Jokowi, and vice presidential candidate of Prabowo Subianto.

November 21, 2023, 04:37 PM

Married male ex-teacher in S'pore, 40, molested 13 secondary school boys, jailed 3 years 6 months

Four of the boys were molested in the school's CCA room from 2017 to 2018.

November 21, 2023, 04:24 PM

Sembawang factory worker, 34, gets head crushed by machine after safety feature was bypassed

Investigations found that the safety feature was bypassed from around the time the factory started using the machine.

November 21, 2023, 04:23 PM

Firsthand: Blind masseur, 60, works 7 days a week in Bedok stall. More than money, he searches for meaning & love.

"I love massage. To cure people's sickness, like aching here, aching there. Pain here, pain there."

November 21, 2023, 04:01 PM

S'pore court orders former INSEAD student who harassed dean, fired blanks from gun at campus, to pay S$30,000

The court also granted the dean a protection order against the student.

November 21, 2023, 04:00 PM

Cat adoption drive, Oatside Teh Tarik, flower arrangement workshop & more at Eco Bazaar by Mothership on Earth on Nov. 25

Come one, come all.

November 21, 2023, 03:39 PM

Prison warden sought S$133,000 in bribes from Changi Prison maximum security inmate to help secure transfer

The inmate kept a record of the warden's requests and eventually decided to report him.

November 21, 2023, 03:16 PM

Acres giving free educational workshop on animal cruelty-free living on Nov. 25 in Boon Keng

Open to the public.

November 21, 2023, 02:03 PM

CEO of Singtel-owned Optus resigns less than 2 weeks after 12 million Australians hit with 12-hour outage

Optus revealed it didn't have any contingency plans when such an outage occurred.

November 21, 2023, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.