Python bites man who tried to release the snake caught near Kallang Bahru coffee shop

An elderly man was conveyed to the hospital after being bitten by a python near a coffee shop located at Block 66 Kallang Bahru on the evening of Nov. 16, 2023.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the snake was found within a drainage canal approximately 5m away from the coffeeshop by members of the public earlier that day.

As diners were worried that the python might sneak into the coffee shop, a few of them spent around 20 minutes before they managed to pull the snake out to capture it, a construction worker who was part of the citizen-led operation told the Chinese daily.

However, when the elderly man, who was believed to have wanted to release the python, tried to hold onto it, the snake suddenly sank its teeth into his arm, causing him to bleed.

The python was rescued after officers from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) arrived at the scene.

Statement from SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance on Thursday at around 8:45pm.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Statement from ACRES

In response to Mothership's queries, ACRES co-chief executive officer Kalai Vanan said its wildlife rescue team received a call about the snake at around 8:15pm on Thursday.

Its rescue team was deployed and reached the scene at about 9:30pm.

The snake, which was identified as a reticulated python, was safely contained by ACRES' rescue officers, said Vanan.

Vanan also urged members of the public not to try and catch wild animals, such as snakes, on their own, as such behaviour could pose a danger to themselves, the surrounding public, and the animal.

"Most bite and injury incidents occur when people try to take matters into their own hands," he added.

Vanan shared that pythons are shy animals that will generally move away from humans but can become defensive if provoked or attempted to be caught improperly.

Members of the public can contact the ACRES wildlife rescue hotline for advice at 9783 7782 should they encounter a wild animal.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News