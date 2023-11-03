Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange opens on Nov. 26 with new bus service 870 to Tengah

The new Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange located along Venture Drive will open on Nov. 26 along with a new bus service, the Land Transport Authority said.

The new bus interchange will complement Jurong East MRT Station and Jurong East Bus Interchange and will provide additional bus capacity for future developments in the area.

Interchange will have seating at all boarding berths

LTA added that the Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange has also been designed to be more accessible for families with young children, the elderly, and those with mobility challenges.

This includes barrier-free access at entrances and a dedicated priority queue zone with seating at all boarding berths.

Other facilities include wheelchair accessible toilets and rooms for changing, for parents to care for their babies and for commuters who might require a quiet and calming space.

These facilities are equipped with auto-sliding doors operated by touchless sensors.

The baby care and wheelchair accessible changing rooms also have audio cues to alert when the doors are opening and closing.

In addition, the new bus interchange will be connected to Jurong East MRT Station and the Jurong East Bus Interchange by additional covered linkways and a pedestrian overhead bridge that has been fitted with lifts.

"This ensures convenient access between all three transport nodes, with a fully-sheltered route available for commuters," LTA said.

Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange will be managed by Tower Transit Singapore.

New bus service to be implemented

A new bus service, 870, will also begin in conjunction with the opening of the Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange.

According to LTA, 870 will connect residents in Tengah new town to key amenities in Jurong East Town Centre.

It will travel along corridors such as Jurong East Central, and Bukit Batok West Avenues 3 and 6.

As for bus service 78, which currently has its first boarding and last alighting points at bus stops along Jurong Gateway Road, it will be extended along Jurong Gateway Road and Venture Drive to operate out of Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange.

Meanwhile, bus service 160 will be amended to travel along Jurong Gateway Road and Venture Drive before terminating at Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange.

This means bus service 160 will no longer stop at Jurong East Bus Interchange.

These route changes, along with the introduction of service 870, will take effect on Nov. 26.

LTA added that information on these changes will be available at all relevant bus stops, bus interchanges as well as on LTA’s website.

Commuters can also approach staff from the relevant bus operators for assistance.

