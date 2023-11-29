Back

Joji not coming to ZoukOut 2023

He has also cancelled his shows in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.

Fasiha Nazren | November 29, 2023, 11:13 AM

"Glimpse of Us" singer Joji will not be performing at ZoukOut 2023.

In an Instagram post by ZoukOut from Nov. 29, the music festival explained that the singer will not be able to perform due to "health reasons".

Joji was slated to play a full live set as ZoukOut's special live guest on the first day of the music festival (Dec. 2).

According to his Instagram page, he is also unable to make it to several cities that were part of his Pandemonium World Tour.

This includes Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.

Screenshot from @sushitrash on Instagram

Top image from @sushitrash and @zoukoutofficial

