Jimmy Carr performing in S'pore on Jan. 16, 2024

'Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo.'

Belmont Lay | November 28, 2023, 08:44 AM

Jimmy Carr, the British-Irish comedian who delivers deadpan one-liners that some consider par for the course for his craft, while others deem as offensive filth paraded as humour, will be performing in Singapore on Jan. 16, 2024.

The 51-year-old will have his show at The Star Theatre at 8pm.

His 90-minute gig here follows a successful run on the streaming platform Netflix, where "Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material" became the UK’s most-streamed comedy special in 2021.

No stranger to controversy

His jokes have attracted controversy over the years.

In 2009, his material about British amputee soldiers who returned to Britain provoked a backlash.

Carr said then: “Say what you like... but we’re going to have a f***ing good Paralympic team in 2012."

He later said: “I’m sorry if anyone was offended, but that’s the kind of comedy I do.”

What to expect for Singapore show

The Singapore show is rated M18 as it may contain coarse language and adult themes.

The event press release for the 2024 Singapore show stated: “Jimmy’s show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes — they are not the terrible things.”

"Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo."

The master at riposte is also known for destroying hecklers. ("You'd have to ask your mum for my comeback.")

Made Singapore debut in 2016

This will not be the first time the presenter, writer, and actor with a distinctive laugh will be performing in Singapore.

Carr made his debut in Singapore on Aug. 27, 2016 and was back again on Sep. 13, 2018.

He began his comedy career in 1997.

He has regularly hosted television shows, such as "8 Out of 10 Cats", "8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown", and "The Big Fat Quiz of the Year".

Carr's two-decade-long career has seen him perform over 2,500 shows and 10 sold-out tours.

The Asian leg of his tour next year includes shows in Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 14 and one in Hong Kong on Jan. 17, followed by others in India, Jakarta, Bali, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

Tickets for the Singapore stop priced at S$138 to S$158 are available here.

