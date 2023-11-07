Ex-Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung to hold concert at Resorts World Sentosa on Dec. 16, 2023

Former member of South Korean girl group Girl's Generation Jessica Jung will be hosting her inaugural solo concert in Singapore at Resorts World Convention Centre at 8pm on Dec. 16, 2023, announced the Korean-American singer on Instagram.

Her upcoming show will be part of her "Diamond Dreams" concert tour.

Jung is known for her debut single, "Fly," which amassed over 2 million views within 24 hours of its release, according to Sistic.

Beyond music, she also portrayed the role of Elle Woods in the Korean adaptation of the musical "Legally Blonde" in 2010 and established her own fashion label, Blanc & Eclare, in 2014.

More recently, in 2022, Jung participated in the Chinese reality show "Sisters Who Make Waves (乘风破浪的姐姐)" and clinched second place, beating Hong Kong-Canadian singer Charlene Choi and Chinese actress Crystal Zhang.

For her upcoming Singapore concert, Jung will be performing tracks from her debut album, "With Love, J," which "Fly" is a part of.

Ticket information

Tickets to Jung's concert will go on sale on Nov. 8 at 10am on Sistic.

Tickets are priced between S$88 and S$268, excluding booking fees.

Specifically, exclusive fan benefits, including 50 signed posters and 10 signed Polaroids, will be given out to category one ticketholders via a lucky draw.

A total of 700 category one ticketholders will also have the opportunity to attend a 20-minute sound check rehearsal before Jung's show.

