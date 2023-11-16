Japanese woman, 42, found dead in Dakota Crescent condo: Shin Min Daily News

A 42-year-old Japanese woman was found dead in a condominium along Dakota Crescent on Nov. 15, 2023, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Shin Min reported that the police were alerted to the discovery at 12:25pm.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the condominium, Waterbank at Dakota, after 5pm, they observed at least five police vehicles and one crime scene investigation (CSI) van parked near the block.

The reporters saw several police officers investigating a 15th floor unit and collecting evidence.

Neighbours told Shin Min a Japanese couple lived in the unit, and they didn’t know where the male inhabitant went.

In response to Shin Min’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 42-year-old woman was discovered motionless in the unit and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The police confirmed they classified the case as an unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing.

