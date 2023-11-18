Back

Ice Magic winter playground back from Dec. 9 to Jan. 21 with larger event space & new attractions

Bigger and more new attractions.

Daniel Seow | November 18, 2023, 05:06 PM

Events

Ice Magic, the popular winter-themed pop-up playground, will be returning to Singapore from Dec. 9, 2023, to Jan. 21, 2024.

It will continue to be held at the Bayfront event area.

Early bird tickets for the event are now available.

Event space increased, new attractions

This year's iteration, named "Winter Wonderland", will be held at a larger scale from the previous editions.

The event space has been expanded by 600 square metres.

These are some new attractions that will be added this year:

Merry-Go-Round on Ice

Visitors can glide around an 8-meter wide carousel on ice. Image from Ice Magic Asia.

Singapore's Longest Snow Slope

Ski or ride a float down the snow slope at Ice Magic. Image from Ice Magic Asia.

This slope spans 98 meters in length and soars to a height of 6.5 metres.

Double-Lane Couple Ice Slide 

You can race or glide down this double-lane slide in pairs. Image from Ice Magic Asia.

The installation will also feature a themed-wooden cottage where visitors can take pictures and an Arctic light show display during the last hour of each session.

Food can be purchased at more than 10 kiosks supplying winter-themed food and drinks.

Early bird tickets now available

Visitors checking out the festival can choose from three timeslots in a day, starting from 10am.

Each session will last for two hours and 45 minutes.

Table from Ice Magic Asia.

Early bird tickets will also be available from S$29 (U.P. S$39 for an adult ticket) from Nov. 16 onwards, while stocks last.

As for the regular-priced tickets, they range from S$19- S$39.

Table from Ice Magic Asia.

Tickets can be purchased online from SISTIC.

More crowd control measures for this year's run

The Ice Magic festival is the biggest pop-up winter attraction to have made its way to Singapore.

However, visitors previously experienced long wait times of up to three hours, when the festival ran in December 2022.

In response, the organisers apologised and implemented measures to stagger entry for visitors.

The festival was also brought back in Jan. 2023 due to popular demand.

As such, there will be additional crowd control measures put in place for the Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland event.

A limited number of visitors will be allowed in for each session.

Visitors are also encouraged to book their desired timeslots early to avoid disappointment.

Address:

Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

Opening hours:

Ice Magic Experience: 10am to 7pm

Winter Food Village: 10am to 10pm (Complimentary entry)

(Winter Food Village will be open from 10am to midnight on New Year’s Eve)

Top image from Ice Magic Asia.

