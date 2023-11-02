Back

S’pore experiences hottest-ever October with record 36.3°C temperature in Admiralty

October 2023 was generally warm with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34°C on 25 days.

Winnie Li | November 02, 2023, 12:07 PM

Events

Singapore recorded the highest temperature in the month of October — 36.3°C — at Admiralty on Oct. 9, 2023.

This temperature surpassed the previous record high of 35.7°C recorded on Oct. 14, 2001, and Oct. 13, 2019, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

In general, October 2023 was warm, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34°C on 25 days.

Temperatures exceeded 35°C in several parts of Singapore on Oct. 9.

Below-average rainfall in October 2023

Below-average rainfall was also recorded across the island in October 2023, with the highest anomaly of 72 per cent below-average recorded at Yio Chu Kang.

Nevertheless, the second half of the month saw more showers as the rain band shifted closer to the equatorial region.

Short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most days, with some extending into the evening on a few days.

The increased showers in Singapore, as well as in the surrounding region, had gradually helped improve the haze situation which affected Singapore on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

Trend to continue in first half of November 2023

Below-average rainfall is also expected in the first fortnight of November 2023, despite November being climatologically one of the wettest months for Singapore.

Nevertheless, residents of Singapore can expect afternoon thundery showers on most days in the first half of November 2023.

On a few days, the showers may extend into the evening.

The daily maximum temperatures in the first fortnight of November 2023 are forecast to range between 33°C and 35°C on most days.

Top image via Esaias Tan/Unsplash

