An honest review of Hong Kong Disneyland’s new World of Frozen by a non-Disney fan

The world’s first Frozen-themed park will open its doors in Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov. 20, 2023.

This is probably important news for parents and fans everywhere because there is no way you can let it go.

So, let's get to it.

The attractions

There are two rides and an interactive show in the new World of Frozen, all of which are family-friendly.

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs is a scenic, high-speed outdoor roller coaster for thrill-seeking kids and adults alike.

The ride itself is a lot of fun, but we must warn you – it only lasts about 40 seconds from start to end, so queue at your own risk.

The only other ride is Frozen Ever After, a family-friendly indoor boat ride that takes you on a journey with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven.

Stunning visual effects? Check.

It also features well-known songs from the "Frozen" movie franchise that fans would love.

But what stood out was the realism of the life-sized character figures.

The characters moved like they were alive – smooth and nuanced.

Their skin even looked soft.

We spent an equal amount of time marvelling at how realistic they looked as we did the picturesque surroundings.

If you really had to pick a ride, this one would probably be worth it.

If rides are not your thing, you can check out Playhouse in the Woods, an interactive 4D show featuring special effects and sensory elements, with real-life Anna and Elsa actors taking centre stage.

If meeting the royal sisters of Arendelle is on your World of Frozen checklist, this is a must.

Adults are probably not the target audience for this show, but young fans would be enthralled.

The food

Park food is a spectacle on its own.

We tried grub from all three shops in the World of Frozen to help you make informed decisions about what to splurge on.

From Nordic-inspired hot meals at the Golden Crocus Inn restaurant to Frozen-themed desserts from the Northern Delights sweet shop and snacks from the Forest Fare food kiosk, we ate them all and ranked them for you.

Watch our TikTok page for our video review – you can thank us later.

Overall experience

Attractions and food aside, the entire park is built to resemble a fantasy world come to life.

During the day, you are surrounded by charming mid-nineteenth century Norwegian architecture.

At night, the cosy, rustic town is lit up and transformed by hues of purple, blue and teal reminiscent of aurora lights.

We strongly recommend staying till nighttime to truly experience the park in its full glory.

When to visit

Getting to live life in air-conditioned weather can be an attraction in itself for many Singaporeans.

Hence, we would recommend visiting in autumn or winter for optimal vibes.

An added perk of visiting in December is that you get to experience Disneyland in all its Christmas glory.

If you think Disneyland is magical, Disneyland during Christmas is Magical with a capital ‘M’.

The Frozen Suite

If you have read to this point, you or your loved one(s) are probably true-blue, die-hard "Frozen" fans.

Thus, you might also be interested in really letting it all go and booking a stay at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel’s over-the-top Frozen-themed suite.

We will let the photos of the “Frozen Suites - Royal Edition", located in Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, do the talking.

Last but certainly not least, do not leave Disneyland without catching the “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular.

The 20-minute show takes you on a journey through life, love, and loss using 3D light projections, choreographed fountains, lasers, pyrotechnics, and fireworks effects.

It is a sight to behold, but it is the story that will bring you to tears.

Arrive early in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams to ensure you get a good view of the show.

It is worth the extra effort, we promise.

All photos via Denise Tan