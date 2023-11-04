Back

S'pore helper, 34, arrested after throwing furniture from 20th floor of Commonwealth flat

The incident took place before dawn.

Ruth Chai | November 04, 2023, 04:11 PM

Events

A domestic helper was arrested after allegedly throwing items out of a flat located on the 20th floor.

The 34-year-old reportedly locked herself inside a room and began throwing various items, including furniture and clothes, out of the window in the wee hours of the morning.

The incident occurred at Block 52 Commonwealth Drive at around 4am on Nov. 3.

The owner of the house told Shin Min Daily News that he lives in the unit with his 76-year-old aunt and his helper.

Part of the helper's job was to care for the elderly lady, who has dementia.

He said that the helper started yelling and throwing things out of the flat after locking herself in the room. Worried that the situation would escalate, he called the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

She opened the door for the police when they arrived, and asked why she was being apprehended as she was taken away.

The homeowner shared that there were no previous major issues with his helper, and acknowledged that caring for someone with dementia is not easy.

According to Shin Min, the SCDF said that they received a call for assistance at 5:15am, and conveyed one person conscious to the National University Hospital (NUH). The police confirmed that the person was later arrested.

Top photo via Shin Min and Google Maps

