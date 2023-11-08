Back

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience coming to Sentosa in Feb. 2024

Potterheads, scream.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2023, 06:44 PM

Events

Potterheads in Singapore, scream.

And cast a spell.

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" is making its Asia-Pacific debut and coming to Singapore.

The immersive light trail will take over the Coastal Trail on Sentosa from Feb. 3, 2024.

Trail-goers can expect to meet with magical creatures, such as Hippogriffs, Unicorns, Nifflers, and more from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, and even get to try casting their own Patronus charm.

The experience first debuted in the United Kingdom, before heading to the United States.

A gift shop at the end of the trail features exclusive merchandise.

Tickets for "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" go on sale on Nov. 16, from S$51 for adults and S$39 for children depending on the session date and time.

Children aged three and under enter free of charge.

The event is held from 7:45pm to 11:15pm, where the last entry will be at 10:15pm.

The duration of the trail is approximately 45 to 60 minutes, with the walking trail lasting about 30 to 45 minutes.

To get exclusive early access to the tickets before they are released to the public, interested parties have to put their names down on a waitlist.

