Woman, who verbally abused SGH nurse, deported & barred from S'pore: ICA

29-year-old Han Feizi, the woman who verbally abused a staff member of a Singapore General Hospital, was deported from Singapore on Nov. 8, after serving her imprisonment term, Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also confirmed with Zaobao that she is banned from re-entering Singapore.

Han was sentenced to five weeks and five days in jail, in addition to a S$600 fine, on Oct. 25, 2023.

Her release likely factored in her remand period and the standard one-third remission.

Background

On Oct. 13, Han received six charges for the incidents at the Singapore General Hospital and The Sail @ Marina Bay.

On Oct. 24, she was handed two more charges for allegedly falsely declaring her occupation in her application for a work permit.

In total, Han faced a total of eight charges, and they are as follows:

One count of public nuisance;

Two counts of using abusive language against public service worker or public servant;

Two counts of assaulting or using criminal force on security officer;

One count of intentionally causing harassment; and

Two counts under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

In total, Han pleaded guilty to five out of the eight charges against her.

The other three charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Top image via Han Feizi Douyin