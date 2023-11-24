Bukit Panjang salon warned for charging S$772 for haircut & hair wash package it initially stated as S$99

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) issued a warning to Natural Salon, a hairdressing salon located along Bangkit Road in Bukit Panjang which now trades as K Salon.

This was revealed by CCCS in a media release issued on Nov. 23, 2023.

According to CCCS, it administered the warning after its investigation found that the salon had engaged in unfair practices.

Investigation findings

CCCS said its investigation revealed that between May 16, 2021, and Aug. 11, 2021, Natural Salon had demanded a customer to pay S$772 for a haircut and hair wash service package despite having initially stated the cost to be S$99.

The salon had also asked a customer to pay S$35 for unsolicited hair washing and scalp scanning services when the consumer had only asked for a haircut, which was said to cost S$2 or S$3.

During the same period, the salon staff were found to have informed consumers that they were entitled to a haircut at S$2 or S$3 without disclosing that the stated price was for members only, according to CCCS.

The staff subsequently charged consumers the non-member price of S$35 after the haircut was performed.

To enjoy the members-only price, consumers had to first pay a fee of S$200.

CCCS also found that Natural Salon had falsely represented that the price of a haircut was a "new opening special" through a banner outside its storefront when the salon had been open for at least eight months prior.

Actions taken by salon

Following its investigation, CCCS said Natural Salon took "active steps to make changes to its practices" to comply with the consumer protection act.

These include amending the banner containing "false or misleading prices" and removing the banner entirely in the end.

The salon also fully refunded the affected consumers, according to CCCS.

Submitted an undertaking

Separately, Natural Salon had also given an undertaking to CCCS that it will, amongst other things, stop engaging in unfair practices identified by CCCS and those listed under the consumer protection act.

It will also ensure that all information that is relevant to a consumer in deciding whether to purchase its services or products, such as pricing and disclaimers, is listed "clearly and prominently" on advertising or marketing materials.

In response, CCCS accepted the undertaking and issued a warning to the salon.

While the case was closed, CCCS said it might re-open investigations if Natural Salon breaches the undertaking or engages in other unfair practices.

Consumers not obliged to pay for unsolicited services

CCCS also reminded consumers that they are not obliged to pay for unsolicited services.

"Consumers should be wary of any offers that seem too good to be true and should confirm the prices of the services before they are performed to avoid subsequent dispute," added CCCS.

Consumers who encounter unfair practices can approach the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) for assistance.

Top image via John Karlo Mendoza/Unsplash