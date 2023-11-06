Thai content creator paid S$381 to man in Grab attire to fly to S'pore to bring chicken rice back for him

A man in Grab delivery attire seen flying from Thailand to Singapore apparently in a bid to fulfil a chicken rice order grabbed headlines in end-October 2023.

In response, Grab explained that it does not provide such a service, and added that the man was not one of its registered personnel.

A Thai content creator has since revealed that this was a paid stunt, and definitely not a regular Grab delivery service.

Behind-the-scenes footage of how the stunt unfolded was shared on the TikTok channel "domteamwork" on Nov. 3.

Paid S$381 for chicken rice from Singapore

The video started off with the content creator holding a wad of Thai banknotes that amounted to 10,000 baht (about S$381).

To find someone willing to accept his offer, he had supposedly placed a separate Grab delivery.

After the rider passed him his order, the content creator asked the man, "Do you know Singapore chicken rice?"

Once the content creator showed him the money and explained the task, the man agreed and rode off.

Subsequently, in the video, the rider was shown at Don Mueang International Airport.

While moving through the airport, he commented that despite the 10,000 baht payment, the air tickets themselves cost 6,000 baht (about S$228).

Nevertheless, he proceeded with the plan.

He was filmed boarding the plane in a now-viral TikTok video.

A fellow plane passenger said she encountered the delivery personnel on Oct. 12.

After the rider reached Singapore, he boarded the MRT, and made his way to his destination, Maxwell Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

After alighting from the train, the rider enlisted the help of a local to bring him to a chicken rice stall in Chinatown.

He secured the long-awaited prize — in the form of a yellow plastic bag full of takeaway containers.

Then, it was back to Changi Airport.

The date on his departure ticket indicated that the return flight was on the same day, Oct. 12.

And at long last, the delivery was made back in Thailand at night.

The content creator was all smiles as the rider passed him the food.

He opened up the packet to take a whiff of it, before sitting down to dig in.

The two then seemed to enjoy a meal together.

Online users doubt the man is actual Grab rider

Not everyone believed that the hardworking rider was an actual Grab personnel.

Some TikTok users pointed out in the comments that the rider conveniently had his passport on hand to take the flight.

"The rider is definitely not ordinary. He has a passport and can speak English," one user wrote.

Another user noted that the rider seemed to be filming his journey "like a professional", and questioned if he was part of the team producing the content.

One user wrote that they had seen similar content before from Thai content creators.

Other users provided links to other creators who donned Grab delivery rider attire for videos.

In a previous statement to Mothership, Grab had stated that the man clad in Grab delivery attire in the video was not registered with the company.

The spokesperson also clarified that the only "cross-border" delivery service Grab have currently is 100+ Cities Delivery (BETA).

It allows users to send vouchers, gifts and meals to loved ones in over 100 Southeast Asian cities.

Top image from thita.vy & domteamwork on TikTok.