Musician in Georgia surprises couple with 'Majulah Singapura' on accordion after learning they were from S'pore

He knew the song by heart.

Winnie Li | November 13, 2023, 06:02 PM

A musician in the eastern European country of Georgia surprised a Singaporean couple when he played our national anthem, "Majulah Singapura," for them on his accordion.

He decided to perform the song upon learning that the couple was from Singapore.

The husband, who went by his social media handle, @Wantwotwee, subsequently posted a video of the unusual performance onto TikTok.

@wantwotwee Talented musician in Georgia plays the Singapore national anthem 🤯 #travel #georgia #tbilisi #singapore #majulahsingapura #music ♬ original sound - Wantwotwee

In the 47-second-long clip, the musician performs Singapore's national anthem with a smile while looking at the camera.

At the end of the song, he also sang "Singapura" twice.

After his performance, a woman commented, "This is so great," off camera while @Wantwotwee clapped for the musician.

Didn't ask musician why he knew "Majulah Singapura"

Speaking to 8world News, @Wantwotwee revealed that he and his wife chanced upon the musician at Narikala Fortress in southeastern Georgia during their honeymoon in August 2023.

The musician started playing "Majulah Singapura" on the spot after he asked the couple where they were from, to which Wantwotwee replied Singapore.

However, in the comments section of his TikTok, Wantwotwee said he didn't ask the musician why he knew Singapore's national anthem by heart.

Screenshot via TikTok

Nevertheless, he told another commenter that he gave the musician some Singapore currency notes in return for the pleasant surprise.

Screenshot via TikTok

Top images via @wantwotwee/TikTok

