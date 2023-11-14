Back

Liverpool troll bumps into Man U legend Gary Neville at Changi Airport, tags 'Jamie Carragher'

Carragher responded in-character.

Sulaiman Daud | November 14, 2023, 09:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man bumped into Manchester United great Gary Neville at Changi Airport and played a prank on the former footballer — by tagging "Jamie Carragher" on X (formerly Twitter) instead.

Perhaps user Stefanus Eko Santoso genuinely mistook the former England right-back for Liverpool legend Carragher, but that's unlikely when one considers the YNWA hashtag, which stands for "You'll Never Walk Alone", the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.

For those uninitiated in football, Liverpool and Manchester United are fierce rivals in England.

That rivalry has played into the modern-day careers of both Neville and Carragher, who work as pundits and commentators for Sky Sports.

The pair needle each other on and off, such as Carragher sharing a selfie of a fed-up Neville during Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United, or Neville reminding Carragher of his comments about United forward Marcus Rashford.

Carragher got in on the act, tweeting back as if he had really met Santoso.

Neville is apparently in town to promote branded property units in a Manchester building, according to South China Morning Post.

He was also in Hong Kong trying to find buyers.

Neville was also spotted at Crystal Wines, a beer, wine and spirits shop at River Valley.

Don't be surprised if you see the 1999 Champions League winner as you go about your day.

Top image from Stefanus Eko Santoso on X/Twitter.

Dad, 39, son, 9, killed in PIE hit-&-run: Man’s wife pregnant with 3rd child, due in Dec. 2023

The father would take his elder son for football practice three times a week.

November 14, 2023, 09:35 AM

Musician in Georgia surprises couple with 'Majulah Singapura' on accordian after learning they were from S'pore

He knew the song by heart.

November 13, 2023, 06:02 PM

CEO treats APAC employees, including S'pore office, to 3-day Tokyo Disneyland trip, private Maroon 5 concert

Employees also enjoyed private performances by Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris.

November 13, 2023, 05:51 PM

SIA staff, 33, arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing items worth S$94 & biting security officer's arm

The incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM

Alert UOB staff spots scammer posing as grandson of victim, 80, trying to withdraw S$40,000

He allegedly insisted on a cash withdrawal, even though the woman said the money was for a medical bill.

November 13, 2023, 03:23 PM

President Tharman's 1st Istana open house for Deepavali draws 15,000 visitors

There were performances that showcased Singapore's multiracialism.

November 13, 2023, 02:32 PM

Crow pecks & claws at 2 brothers, aged 2 & 5, near Marine Terrace Market

Luckily they were uninjured.

November 13, 2023, 01:04 PM

Cyclist collides with motorcyclist while attempting right turn at Anchorvale Link, gets thrown into air

The cyclist was heading straight speedily before he tried to slow down his bike with his right foot to make a turn in the middle of the road.

November 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

HDB lifts were once some of the most dangerous places in S’pore. What happened?

Firsthand Looks Back: In the 80s, 90s, and even the 2000s, lift robberies had Singaporeans worried about wearing their favourite jewellery out of the house.

November 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

AMK man who uses roast duck to catch rats finds pregnant rat that gives birth to 10 hairless babies in his trap

The rats were likely attracted to garbage that had been accumulating in the area.

November 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.