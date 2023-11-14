Liverpool troll bumps into Man U legend Gary Neville at Changi Airport, tags 'Jamie Carragher'

A man bumped into Manchester United great Gary Neville at Changi Airport and played a prank on the former footballer — by tagging "Jamie Carragher" on X (formerly Twitter) instead.

Perhaps user Stefanus Eko Santoso genuinely mistook the former England right-back for Liverpool legend Carragher, but that's unlikely when one considers the YNWA hashtag, which stands for "You'll Never Walk Alone", the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.

For those uninitiated in football, Liverpool and Manchester United are fierce rivals in England.

That rivalry has played into the modern-day careers of both Neville and Carragher, who work as pundits and commentators for Sky Sports.

The pair needle each other on and off, such as Carragher sharing a selfie of a fed-up Neville during Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United, or Neville reminding Carragher of his comments about United forward Marcus Rashford.

Carragher got in on the act, tweeting back as if he had really met Santoso.

Lovely to meet you @ekosantoso09 👍 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 13, 2023

Neville is apparently in town to promote branded property units in a Manchester building, according to South China Morning Post.

He was also in Hong Kong trying to find buyers.

Neville was also spotted at Crystal Wines, a beer, wine and spirits shop at River Valley.

Don't be surprised if you see the 1999 Champions League winner as you go about your day.

Top image from Stefanus Eko Santoso on X/Twitter.