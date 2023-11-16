Peach Garden gives diner’s children under 12 years old free dim sum

A woman, Rebecca, was pleasantly surprised when she and her family decided to check out the newly opened Peach Garden at The Heeren.

Despite shelling S$144 for the family's total bill, the hole in her wallet was overshadowed by her excitement at a new Peach Garden promotion.

Happy family

Rebecca and her brood had dinner at the Cantonese restaurant on Nov. 14.

Their table was ladened with a feast made up of delicacies like chicken feet, pork buns, Peking duck, prawn dumplings, and more.

The highlight of the meal, however, appeared to be the free baskets of dim sum presented to her children.

There were a few different dishes to choose from, and they tasted "quite decent", said Rebecca.

Rebecca had gotten wind of the promotion, but was sceptical about its authenticity.

"When I first saw others posting about this online, I thought it might be a gimmick with some strings attached. But turns out it’s real, no minimum spending, and they give each kid a free basket of dim sum once you show the promotion post," Rebecca said.

She was further impressed when a server informed her that Peach Garden would be donating dim sum to Canossaville Children and Community Services, as part of a charity event to kick off this promotion.

She hopes that more diners, especially those with kids, will be aware of this promotion so that their young ones can enjoy free dim sum too, especially with the school holidays coming up.

Free dim sum for kids

This sweet deal is an ongoing school holiday promotion by Peach Garden.

The restaurant announced on Instagram that every kid, aged 12 and below, qualifies for a free dim sum basket per visit.

It is available at all six Peach Garden outlets across the island.

Top images courtesy of Rebecca