Back

New eatery Fort Canning Big Prawn Noodle opens to fanfare at Blk 119 Aljunied Ave 2

Prawns look juicy.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2023, 02:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A new prawn mee eatery in the heartlands of Singapore has opened — to some fanfare.

Fort Canning Big Prawn Noodle started its operations on Oct. 18 at Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2.

via

via

Besides celebrities such as Jack Neo and Terence Cao showing up to lend their support, early online reviews from other patrons for the three-week-old establishment have been positive.

via

via

via

via

The Jumbo Prawn Noodle, which costs S$12.80, comes with succulent prawns that are made easy to eat as they are sliced in half lengthwise.

Other variations, which include pork ribs or pig tail, are also available.

The eatery also serves extra soup upon request.

Ngoh hiang is also available.

The business currently operates from 8:30am to 4pm, and is packed during lunch time.

As the shop is located in a mature estate and next to an open-air car park, parking is convenient.

Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2 #01-48

Opens 8:30am-4pm daily

Top photos via here & here

Man, 63, found dead in Eunos flat, 2 blocks away from where woman & baby fell & died

The police do not suspect foul play.

November 08, 2023, 02:55 PM

Pack of stray dogs that chased jogger at Pasir Ris will be trapped & sterilised: AVS

These dogs will be managed through the TNRM programme.

November 08, 2023, 02:42 PM

Recommendations made to improve operational safety & 'command-and-control' following death of NSF in fire: Shanmugam

The safety of all SCDF personnel is of paramount importance to us, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

November 08, 2023, 02:05 PM

Thai govt urges cyber police to arrest creators of inappropriate AI-generated images of monks

The images depict Buddhist monks partaking in activities such as playing in a band and racing on motorcycles.

November 08, 2023, 01:05 PM

Amos Yee back in custody in US 1 month after release on parole

It is not known if and when he will be deported back to Singapore.

November 08, 2023, 12:22 PM

BMT camp for families features jungle navigation & basha building, runs from Dec. 1-2

Not asking you to sign extra, just to share the experience.

November 08, 2023, 11:45 AM

Woman shocked by Jurong cafe's 10¢ charge for takeaway plastic cup lid

The cafe apologised and said that their staff might not have been clear in communicating the extra charge.

November 08, 2023, 11:17 AM

The Fabulous Baker Boy to cease operations at Aliwal Street in December 2023

"We will be hanging up our hats to call it a day," said the cafe.

November 08, 2023, 11:14 AM

Buyers of resale flats priced at S$1 million or more taking smaller HDB loans over last 3 years

The data suggest buyers can afford to pay more upfront and take smaller loans.

November 08, 2023, 09:38 AM

SIA posts record S$1.44 billion net profit for 1st half of 2023

There will be some challenges ahead though.

November 08, 2023, 03:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.