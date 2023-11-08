New eatery Fort Canning Big Prawn Noodle opens to fanfare at Blk 119 Aljunied Ave 2

A new prawn mee eatery in the heartlands of Singapore has opened — to some fanfare.

Fort Canning Big Prawn Noodle started its operations on Oct. 18 at Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2.

Besides celebrities such as Jack Neo and Terence Cao showing up to lend their support, early online reviews from other patrons for the three-week-old establishment have been positive.

The Jumbo Prawn Noodle, which costs S$12.80, comes with succulent prawns that are made easy to eat as they are sliced in half lengthwise.

Other variations, which include pork ribs or pig tail, are also available.

The eatery also serves extra soup upon request.

Ngoh hiang is also available.

The business currently operates from 8:30am to 4pm, and is packed during lunch time.

As the shop is located in a mature estate and next to an open-air car park, parking is convenient.

Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2 #01-48

Opens 8:30am-4pm daily

