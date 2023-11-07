Back

'Five Nights at Freddy's' horror movie stops 1 hour into screening at Bugis+ GV, some viewers get free passes

Strange.

Julia Yee | November 07, 2023, 01:18 PM

The horror movie "Five Nights at Freddy's" (FNaF) recently hit the cinemas in Singapore.

"FNaF" is the movie adaption of a cult-favourite video game by the same name.

It tells the story of a security guard working the night shift at a closed-down pizzeria, only to find out that sinister forces have overtaken the animatronic characters in the restaurant.

Image via Universal Pictures

Its fear factor stems from the uncanny mix of the supernatural and technology.

Which was what made it extra weird when the tech at Bugis+'s Golden Village supposedly malfunctioned midway through this very movie.

Movie stops

In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 7, user @heyyojayden shared that he had been watching 'FNaF' at the theatre in Bugis, when the show randomly stopped working "halfway through".

The audience seemed more frustrated than spooked though.

Image via @heyyojayden/TikTok

A Golden Village staff stood in the aisle and apologised to the puzzled viewers.

"Sorry guys, we're rectifying the issue first," he said.

He then told the audience that they were going to restart the movie.

Image via @heyyojayden/TikTok

This announcement cause everyone to emit loud gasps.

The staff reiterated that they needed to check what the issue was, and if they couldn't resume the movie from where it last stopped, they would restart the whole thing.

Members of the audience groaned loudly, with some people from the TikTok user's entourage calling for a refund and saying that they'd already been "one hour" into the show.

But @heyyojayden acknowledged that it was of no fault of the staff member, and that he was just "doing his job".

Free tickets

One TikTok user, who was supposedly also in the same theatre at the time of the incident, stated that they sat in the dark for about 20 minutes.

Comment on video

In the comments, @heyyojayden lamented that the movie had been nearing its end, and when it was resumed in the end, it started from a point "further into the movie".

"It spoiled the movie for us a bit," he said.

But he seemed chuffed that the staff gave him and his group free tickets afterwards.

Image via @heyyojayden/TikTok

Another user, who claimed to work at Golden Village, shared that this was a standard practice.

However, the video poster mentioned that not everyone got the free passes.

Comment on video

With all things considered, @heyyojayden found the movie to be "alright".

Comment on video

Golden Village responds

Responding to Mothership's queries, Golden Village said that a server issue caused a brief interruption during the Nov. 5, 3:15pm screening of "FNaF" at Golden Village Bugis+.

The movie stopped about an hour into the screening, whereby the team rectified the issue in 10 minutes. The screening resumed shortly thereafter.

"GV would like to apologise for the incident. We have conducted a technical check to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. We thank our movie goers for their patience and kind understanding," the company said.

Patrons affected by the incident can reach out to [email protected].

Top images via IMDb and @heyyojayden/TikTok

