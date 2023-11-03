Back

Fire breaks out at 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh likely due to PMA charging, 2 people conveyed to hospital

Two persons from the affected unit were conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Hannah Martens | November 03, 2023, 03:38 PM

Events

A fire broke out at Blk 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on Nov. 2, 2023.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that they were alerted to a fire in a unit on the 6th floor of the block at about 9pm.

The four occupants in the unit had evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

GIF from footage provided by Mothership reader

GIF made from footage by Mothership reader

The fire was in the living room area and was extinguished by firefighters from Bishan Fire Station.

Two persons from the affected unit were conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

According to a Mothership reader who witnessed the incident, one person was conveyed to the hospital after the incident for smoke inhalation. The person lived directly above the burning unit, the reader added.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) that was charging in the living room, said SCDF.

Top photo via Mothership reader

