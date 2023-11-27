FairPrice will absorb 1% GST increase on 500 essential items for first 6 months of 2024

FairPrice will be absorbing the 1 per cent GST increase on 500 essential items for the first six months of 2024 in the face of stubborn inflation resulting in an unprecedented rise in the cost of living, the group said in a news release on Nov. 27.

This is in anticipation of the goods and services tax (GST) increase from 8 per cent to 9 per cent from Jan. 1, 2024 onwards.

Essential items

The basket of 500 essential items is selected based on items that customers purchase frequently and serves the top-of-mind needs of customers.

They comprise national brands and house brand items such as fresh fruits, vegetables and meat, staples, dairy, paper products, detergents and household cleaners.

The discount is applicable to FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop stores, FairPrice Finest outlets, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, FairPrice On Wheels, and FairPrice Online.

Discount scheme extended for seniors and underprivileged families

For seniors in the Pioneer and Merdeka generation and underprivileged families, they can also expect discount schemes to extend till Dec. 31, 2024.

Benefits range from 2 to 3 per cent discounts depending on the day and scheme the individual falls under.

To be able to benefit from such discount schemes, eligible customers will need to present their membership cards — Pioneer Generation (PG), Merdeka Generation (MG) and CHAS Blue card — at the cashier checkouts at the point of purchase.

If they are scanning at the self-checkout counters, they must select the relevant PG, MG or CHAS Blue card discount option.

These discounts are valid for up to S$200 per transaction per day.

