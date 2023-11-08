Back

Man, 63, found dead in Eunos flat, 2 blocks away from where woman & baby fell & died

The police do not suspect foul play.

Daniel Seow | November 08, 2023, 02:55 PM

A day after a woman and a baby were found dead at the foot of a block of Eunos flats, an elderly man was found dead in his flat a mere two blocks away.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 63-year-old man was found dead in a third floor unit in Block 33 Eunos Crescent on the night of Nov. 6.

Deceased lived alone, kept to himself

Residents interviewed by Shin Min shared that they rarely saw the deceased, a Chinese man who lived alone.

He was reportedly not very talkative and kept to himself.

Shin Min reported that the odour of decomposition was detected on the third floor that night.

Three police vehicles arrived at the scene.

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 6:40pm, reported The Straits Times.

The man was found motionless in the flat and pronounced dead at the scene.

The police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing, ST reported.

Residents affected by the two consecutive incidents: Shin Min

Other neighbours admitted that they were feeling fearful after the two reported cases of death in the estate, according to Shin Min.

In the earlier case on Nov. 5, a woman and a one-year-old baby were found dead after having fallen to the foot of Block 35 Eunos Crescent.

They are believed to be a mother and daughter pair.

One female resident told Shin Min that she had personally witnessed the earlier scene, and was shocked to find the pair lying motionless in a pool of blood.

She added that she kept thinking about the incident, and also had not been sleeping well for the past few days.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News / Google Street View.

