Woman, 33, & baby, 1, found at foot of Eunos block of flats

A woman, 33, and a one-year-old baby were found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Eunos on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5.

The police said they were alerted to the fall at Block 35 Eunos Crescent at about 12:40pm.

Both the woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene after they were found motionless, they added.

The child was wearing a diaper, an eyewitness told Lianhe Zaobao, which also reported that it is believed that the pair are mother and daughter.

The eyewitness told Zaobao he heard a loud sound and saw two people had fallen from the building.

Two blue tents were spotted at the scene.

The pair are believed to have lived on the fourth floor as the police were at the unit on that level.

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary findings.

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Helplines for expectant mothers/mothers:

24-hour Mum-To-Be Helpline: 1800-686-8623

Pregnancy Crisis Service: 6339-9770

Breastfeeding counselling: 6339-3558

Top photo via Lianhe Zaobao