Cat adoption drive, Oatside Teh Tarik, flower arrangement workshop & more at Eco Bazaar by Mothership on Earth on Nov. 25

Mothership on Earth will be hosting its first-ever Eco Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Mothership's indoor event space, Matchbox, at Boon Keng.

The bazaar will feature a day of activities, workshops, talks, and booths by local brands and organisations.

Here's what you can look forward to.

Activities and Workshops

Getting to know local flora through a fun workshop

Have a special occasion coming up with your special someone?

Come put together a vase of flowers in an introductory flower arrangement on the table class for your significant others or try out this activity together with Make a Leafing.

In the one-hour session, you'll assemble your very own Korean-style flower arrangement.

At the same time, get to know blossoms cultivated in Singapore and Southeast Asia which will be used in the flower arrangement on the table.

Admission: S$25

Time: 11am - 12pm

DIY festive tea candle holder

Need a new tableside decor this festive season, but can't find the right one off the shelf?

Come make your own with Brambe using eco-friendly and up-cycled materials, such as used coffee ground sand and plastic waste.

However, if you prefer to leave the arts and crafts to the professionals, you can also browse Brambe's collection of sustainable coasters, trinkets, trays and glasses to see if there's something you like.

Admission: S$30 per item

Time: All day

Cat adoption drive

Cat Welfare Society will be hosting a cat adoption drive, so come meet Tteokbokki, Hotteok, Bucky and Jjolmyeon.

Time: 11am - 2pm

Living an animal-friendly lifestyle

Acres co-CEO Anbu will be hosting a sharing session on how we can be responsible consumers and make informed decisions to lead animal-friendly lifestyles.

Admission: Free

Capacity: 50 pax

Timing: 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Booths

Oatside ice cream and Teh Tarik

Homegrown oat milk brand Oatside will be at the bazaar selling waffles by 60 Alley Bakes and their newly launched ice cream.

You can also get to try Oatside Teh Tarik at S$3 for hot and S$3.50 for cold, or get a pocket pack of Oatside at S$1.50 for Oatside pocket packs (coffee and chocolate)

Free sampling of plant-based food by &SO

Local plant-based food company &SO will be offering free samples of meat alternatives, including festive dishes like truffle mushroom pies and bak kwa.

Cat Mama Shop

Cat Mama Shop by Cat Welfare Society will be offering items from totes to calendars with cutesy cat prints.

You'll also find eco-plates featuring iconic Singapore sights and community cats.

All proceeds will go to supporting Cat Welfare Society.

My Naked Bar

For a one-of-a-kind shower experience, come pick up a bar of soap at My Naked Bar's booth.

Their bar soaps are made with natural ingredients and packaged in upcycled milk cartons or a burger box.

Tinkerbox

Snack out of one of Tinkerbox's chic and reusable snack baggies and say goodbye to single-use items.

Tinkerbox, a local creative studio, also has fashionable female care products in its collection.

Soda Lemon

To reduce wastage of an overlooked natural resource, sand, Soda Lemon gives new life to salvaged glass products.

The Singaporean enterprise will have on offer drinking glasses and candle holders at the bazaar.

Sus or not? Panel discussion

If you've always wondered what exactly sustainability professionals do in corporations, or thought about working in sustainability, here's a chance to have your questions answered.

Join us at our panel discussion, 'Sus or not?', where three speakers will share more about their journey and challenges pursuing environment-related jobs in different industries.

The panelists are:

Jacob Tan, biology teacher & President's Award for the Environment winner

Jasline Ng, Sustainability Manager at Greenview

Marc Wee, Application & Development Chef at Monde Nissin

Admission: Free

Timing: 12pm to 1:30pm

Free entry for all

If your calendar for Nov. 25 looks a little empty right now, come join us at the Eco Bazaar and meet the local community who are making a difference in their own ways.

Find out more about the programme here.

Entry to the bazaar is free but will require registration.

Details

Address: 30A Kallang Place S339213, #05-02

Date: Nov. 25, Saturday

Time: 10am to 5pm

Top image via Cat Welfare Society, Make a Leafing, &SO