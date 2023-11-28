Back

East Coast to reclaim land to create S’pore’s own ‘Long Island’

Singapore's 18th water reservoir will be created from this project too.

Amber Tay | November 28, 2023, 06:44 PM

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee has revealed the latest thinking behind the "Long Island" reclamation project as a response to rising sea levels brought upon by climate change.

The project, raised by PM Lee during the National Day Rally in 2019, integrates coastal protection measures with future reclamation plans for the area.

Lee revealed more details of the "Long Island" concept at a habitat enhancement event in East Coast Park on Nov. 28.

What is "Long Island"?

Besides the "Long Island", another way to protect the coastal area in the east is the "Long Wall" approach, and that is to build a continuous sea wall that is three metre tall along the entire waterfront at East Coast Park, from Marina East to Tanah Merah.

"Long Wall" approach. Image from URA website.

However, that will require the government to close off largest stretches of East Coast Park from the public during construction and a significant portion of greenery and recreational spaces will be lost, Lee explained.

The latest concept of the "Long Island" has taken in feedback from Singaporeans through the Long-Term Plan Review and PUB's "Our Coastal Conversations", Lee added.

The "Long Island" will consist of three tracts of land that could be reclaimed off East Coast Park.

It is expected to be about twice the size of Marina Bay, with an estimated size of 800 hectares.

"Long Island" approach. Image from URA website.

Over time, the reclaimed island will also create an enclosed waterbody in front of East Coast Park, transforming it into a freshwater reservoir which the public can use for water activities such as canoeing and dragon-boating.

The reservoir would be Singapore's 18th reservoir, and will boost the country's water supply.

"They could build homes, create jobs, develop services and amenities that they need, and add around 20 km of new coastal and reservoir parks, extending from the current East Coast Park. This would triple the length of the existing waterfront area along East Coast Park today," Lee said.

Artist impression of the view across the new reservoir from East Coast Park towards the "Long Island". Image from URA website.

Artist impression of the view across the new reservoir from "Long Island". Image from URA website.

How will it help fight climate change?

As Singapore is a low-lying island state with around one-third of the island being less than five metres above mean sea level, rising sea levels poses an existential threat to Singapore, said Lee.

East Coast is particularly vulnerable to flooding, where parts of East Coast was flooded for around two hours in Jan. 2023.

To combat such flooding, there will be two large tidal gates and pumping stations on the reclaimed "Long Island".

Planning and implementation to take decades

Lee announces that they are still "at a very early stage in this journey", and the reclamation project's planning and implementation will take decades.

Technical studies are expected to take around five years, starting from early 2024.

The public can also expected to be consulted on the design and masterplanning of the area.

Image via Desmond Lee/Facebook

