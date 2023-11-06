Back

Man drives 11,000km from S'pore to China & back in BMW over 27 days

Epic road trip.

Belmont Lay | November 06, 2023, 11:23 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man drove 11,000km from Singapore to China and back in a BMW hatchback over 27 days.

The Singaporean driver, Able Wang, took to the MY SG Road Trip - Your Malaysia Road Trip Guide Facebook group on Oct. 31 to share how he did it.

According to a map he uploaded, the road trip involved going north through the Malay Peninsula towards Thailand, Laos, and then China via Yunnan province.

He made his way to Yading, Sichuan before heading back south towards Singapore.

via Able Wang

Over the course of his near-month-long journey that ended on Oct. 28, Wang drove in all kinds of weather — 0°C to 35°C — from sea level to 4,200m above sea level, and from "horrible broken roads to absolutely splendid roads".

via Able Wang

via Able Wang

via Able Wang

via Able Wang

Use Baidu Map in China

If you're intending to travel through China, Wang has one pro-tip: Don't rely on Google Maps.

He wrote: "Learn to use Amap (高得) or Baidu Map in China. Google Map is useless in China, it does not show the new roads and establishments."

He also suggested driving a roadworthy car, be it a sports utility vehicle or not.

"But do not get me wrong, not all non-SUV. I would not suggest small engine under 2L (2,000cc engine capacity) and super low-profile tyres."

How to plan for such a road trip

As per Wang's experience, drivers are allowed to drive into China with their own vehicles, as long as they have applied for the necessary documents.

He also dispelled the notion that there are tests to pass.

Wang wrote: "There is no need to pass any tests to apply for the provisional driving licence. The Chinese agent will do the conversion for you assuming you already have a driving licence from your country."

There are two main methods to drive to China, according to him.

First method

A search online for road trips packages to China will yield plenty of results.

These are offered by adventure companies from China, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Wang noted.

As part of the package, the company will typically make arrangements for the necessary documents needed by the driver.

The driver just has to pay for the service and be ready to travel.

The going rate is based on number of pax and the fees for the car application.

Second method

Alternatively, the driver can contact specialised tour companies in China to arrange a road trip.

"Unless you are an experienced planner and knows China very well, you should leave it to the tour agent to plan the trip for you," Wang noted.

You only need to send them a copy of the driving license, passport, log card, and road tax.

Provisional Chinese driving licence needed

All that is needed is a provisional Chinese driving licence, a provisional vehicle number, a tour guide who will be with the driver from the day of entry until the day of departure, and a separate Tibetan local guide for going to Tibet, Wang added.

A provisional Chinese driving licence and a provisional vehicle number have to be applied for in advance.

To apply for a provisional vehicle number, an application with the fixed itinerary, date of entry and departure must be submitted.

Wang said he planned his own itinerary for Thailand, from Singapore to Chiang Khong and back to Singapore.

He wrote: "I drove and travelled alone in Thailand."

Left-hand drive

One concern Wang flagged was the difference between left-hand and right-hand drive.

This makes overtaking on left-hand drive roads difficult for the inexperienced drivers without the assistance from the convoy leader, he noted.

Wang also revealed that he joined a Thai adventure group for the China road trip.

He met them in Chiang Khong and travelled with them from Laos to China and back to Chiang Khong.

Top photos via Able Wang

Pack of stray dogs chase jogger at Pasir Ris Drive 3

Speed.

November 06, 2023, 12:51 PM

Firsthand: I went to Blk 26 in Sin Ming for fun after I saw others going there & feeling spooked

What happens when Singaporeans get too bored.

November 06, 2023, 11:01 AM

Woman, 33, & baby, 1, found at foot of Eunos block of flats

The baby was seen in a diaper.

November 06, 2023, 10:27 AM

60kmh speed limiters a must for lighter lorries in S'pore from Jan. 1, 2024

Capping their top speed.

November 06, 2023, 09:14 AM

S'pore couple holds their wedding at Far East Square's Ya Kun Kaya Toast

So cute.

November 05, 2023, 08:49 PM

2 men, 36 & 37, to be charged for alleged molest & assault at Formula 1 S'pore GP 2023

The 36-year-old will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty, and the 37-year-old will be charged with one count of criminal force, one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of affray. 

November 05, 2023, 07:48 PM

Cast of Korean variety show 'Running Man' spotted at Lau Pa Sat filming new episode

Exciting.

November 05, 2023, 07:07 PM

Prince William arrives in S'pore, greeted at Jewel Changi Airport with cheers from the crowd

Upon arriving in the island state, Prince William said it was fantastic to be back in Singapore after 11 years.

November 05, 2023, 06:39 PM

Hundreds gather at Jewel Changi Airport to see Prince William arrive ahead of Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

The Prince of Wales is in Singapore from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8.

November 05, 2023, 05:18 PM

'If you wear white, you must be white': PM Lee says PAP must uphold integrity that S'poreans come to expect

"Whether in your party responsibilities or private dealings, never bring yourself or the Party into disrepute," he said.

November 05, 2023, 04:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.