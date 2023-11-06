Man drives 11,000km from S'pore to China & back in BMW over 27 days

A man drove 11,000km from Singapore to China and back in a BMW hatchback over 27 days.

The Singaporean driver, Able Wang, took to the MY SG Road Trip - Your Malaysia Road Trip Guide Facebook group on Oct. 31 to share how he did it.

According to a map he uploaded, the road trip involved going north through the Malay Peninsula towards Thailand, Laos, and then China via Yunnan province.

He made his way to Yading, Sichuan before heading back south towards Singapore.

Over the course of his near-month-long journey that ended on Oct. 28, Wang drove in all kinds of weather — 0°C to 35°C — from sea level to 4,200m above sea level, and from "horrible broken roads to absolutely splendid roads".

Use Baidu Map in China

If you're intending to travel through China, Wang has one pro-tip: Don't rely on Google Maps.

He wrote: "Learn to use Amap (高得) or Baidu Map in China. Google Map is useless in China, it does not show the new roads and establishments."

He also suggested driving a roadworthy car, be it a sports utility vehicle or not.

"But do not get me wrong, not all non-SUV. I would not suggest small engine under 2L (2,000cc engine capacity) and super low-profile tyres."

How to plan for such a road trip

As per Wang's experience, drivers are allowed to drive into China with their own vehicles, as long as they have applied for the necessary documents.

He also dispelled the notion that there are tests to pass.

Wang wrote: "There is no need to pass any tests to apply for the provisional driving licence. The Chinese agent will do the conversion for you assuming you already have a driving licence from your country."

There are two main methods to drive to China, according to him.

First method

A search online for road trips packages to China will yield plenty of results.

These are offered by adventure companies from China, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Wang noted.

As part of the package, the company will typically make arrangements for the necessary documents needed by the driver.

The driver just has to pay for the service and be ready to travel.

The going rate is based on number of pax and the fees for the car application.

Second method

Alternatively, the driver can contact specialised tour companies in China to arrange a road trip.

"Unless you are an experienced planner and knows China very well, you should leave it to the tour agent to plan the trip for you," Wang noted.

You only need to send them a copy of the driving license, passport, log card, and road tax.

Provisional Chinese driving licence needed

All that is needed is a provisional Chinese driving licence, a provisional vehicle number, a tour guide who will be with the driver from the day of entry until the day of departure, and a separate Tibetan local guide for going to Tibet, Wang added.

A provisional Chinese driving licence and a provisional vehicle number have to be applied for in advance.

To apply for a provisional vehicle number, an application with the fixed itinerary, date of entry and departure must be submitted.

Wang said he planned his own itinerary for Thailand, from Singapore to Chiang Khong and back to Singapore.

He wrote: "I drove and travelled alone in Thailand."

Left-hand drive

One concern Wang flagged was the difference between left-hand and right-hand drive.

This makes overtaking on left-hand drive roads difficult for the inexperienced drivers without the assistance from the convoy leader, he noted.

Wang also revealed that he joined a Thai adventure group for the China road trip.

He met them in Chiang Khong and travelled with them from Laos to China and back to Chiang Khong.

Top photos via Able Wang