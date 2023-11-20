Back

17 motorists in S'pore, aged 26-58, charged for drink driving offences

If you drive, don't drink.

Belmont Lay | November 20, 2023, 11:03 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A total of 17 motorists, aged 26 to 58 years, were charged in court on Nov. 17, 2023 for drink driving offences.

They were arrested between January 2023 and October 2023 when they failed the breathalyser tests during routine police checks.

Three of the motorists face additional charges for other traffic offences.

Collided with bollard

On Feb. 28, 2023, a 54-year-old man collided into a bollard along Bukit Batok West.

He was found to have driven his car under the influence of alcohol and will be charged for the offence of drink driving and driving without due care or reasonable consideration.

Collided with another car

On April 6, 2023, a 37-year-old man collided into another car travelling in the same direction along PIE.

He was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

He will be charged for drink driving and driving without due care or reasonable consideration.

Left car in stationary position

On Sep. 1, 2023, a 28-year-old man allegedly left his car in a stationary position along Balmoral Crescent, which caused danger and obstruction to other road users.

Investigations revealed that the man had driven his car after consuming alcohol, and subsequently fell asleep behind the wheel.

He will be charged for drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others.

Penalties

The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol carries a fine of not less than S$2,000 and not more than S$10,000, or imprisonment for a term up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$20,000, and imprisonment for a term up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of driving without due care or reasonable consideration carries a fine of up to S$1,500, or imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$3,000, or an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience to others carries a fine of up to S$2,000, or an imprisonment term of up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, or imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act, the police said.

The Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users, the police added.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force & YouTube

4 kittens looking for forever home at adoption drive by Cat Welfare Society in Boon Keng on Nov. 25

Having a pet is a lifelong responsibility.

November 20, 2023, 09:23 AM

Biden again calls Xi a 'dictator', China slams remark as 'extremely wrong' & 'irresponsible'

This time in San Francisco.

November 19, 2023, 07:29 PM

Taylor Swift postpones concert in Rio de Janeiro due to heat & death of fan at performance

Oh no.

November 19, 2023, 06:57 PM

3 endangered turtles & 1 stingray caught in fishing nets off Lazarus Island, good Samaritans help free them

One of the turtles, a critically endangered green turtle, has reportedly died.

November 19, 2023, 05:49 PM

Artist Yip Yew Chong 'almost cried' when family of man who inspired recurring Sikh character in murals attended book launch

The man watched Yip paint his provision shop mural at Everton Road every day for two weeks in 2015.

November 19, 2023, 04:50 PM

Israel & Hamas reach tentative, US-backed deal to pause hostilities & free hostages in Gaza

This could be the "first sustained pause in conflict in Gaza".

November 19, 2023, 03:05 PM

Firsthand: The sharp rise & fall of rubbish chute burglaries in S’pore

Reports of such cases became almost non-existent from even the mid-90s onwards.

November 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

Even in a complicated world, there are opportunities: PM Lee concludes his APEC 2023 visit

Even in an increasingly complex world rife with global tensions, PM Lee said that prospects are still looking up for Singapore, and that the country is still in a good position to take advantage of opportunities.

November 19, 2023, 02:00 PM

Up to 85% off beds & more at Four Star’s annual Black Friday sale from Nov. 22 to 26

You snooze, you lose.

November 19, 2023, 11:56 AM

Woman in Shanghai cries after missing flight as she was engrossed in 11.11 sale

Damn.

November 19, 2023, 11:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.