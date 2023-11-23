MFA director-general charged in diplomatic bags cheating case put on no-pay leave

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) director-general charged in court for allegedly cheating MFA in the use of diplomatic bags to deliver Panadol and luxury watches was put on no-pay leave while investigations were ongoing, according to a MFA spokesperson in response to Mothership’s queries.

”MFA expects all its staff to uphold the highest standards of conduct,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that because the matter is currently before the courts, the ministry is unable to comment further.

Background

Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan, 44, faces three charges, including deceiving MFA, abetting the cheating of the ministry and giving false information to a public servant.

Oh allegedly sent a package containing Panadol from Singapore to Beijing via the diplomatic bag service in December 2022.

He allegedly told MFA it was for a colleague, Dion Loke Cheng Wang, who was working in MFA's embassy in Beijing, but it was supposedly intended for a personal acquaintance instead.

Oh also allegedly instigated Loke to send him a package containing luxury watches from China to Singapore via the diplomatic bag service on Jan. 12, 2023.

On Jan. 19, 2023, Oh allegedly gave false information to MFA that the luxury watches in the package belonged to his father.

His case has been adjourned and is scheduled to be heard on Dec. 21.

