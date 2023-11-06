Back

DBS announces S$0.48 per share dividend as net profit soars in 3rd quarter of 2023

The bank's total income for the quarter also grew 16 per cent to a record S$5.19 billion.

Winnie Li | November 06, 2023, 02:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The board of DBS Bank declared a quarterly dividend of S$0.48 per share for the third quarter of 2023, bringing the dividend for nine months to S$1.38 per share, the bank announced in a press release on Nov. 6, 2023.

Following the announcement, the share price for DBS increased from S$33.29 to S$33.60 at 1:46pm on Monday, according to Yahoo Finance.

Screenshot via Yahoo Finance

Record total income & nine-month net profit

DBS also stated that its total income for the past quarter grew 16 per cent to a record S$5.19 billion from "higher interest margin" and "growth in commercial book non-interest income".

Additionally, its net profit for the quarter increased by 18 per cent from a year ago to S$2.63 billion.

For the period between January 2023 and September 2023, its net profit grew by 35 per cent to a new high of S$7.89 billion.

This means the bank is S$0.3 billion away from surpassing its net profit of S$8.19 billion in 2022.

Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead, DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said the bank's net profit in 2024 is expected to be maintained around the record 2023 level despite economic uncertainties, which include macroeconomic slowdown and geopolitical risks, according to presentation materials.

"As we enter the coming year, higher-for-longer interest rates will be a net benefit to earnings, while our solid balance sheet with ample liquidity, prudent general allowance reserves, and healthy capital ratios will provide us with strong buffers against macro uncertainties," he stated.

Dedicate to executing measures to address digital disruptions

Gupta added that the bank will dedicate itself to executing the set of measures it recently announced to address the series of digital disruptions, for which the bank is "truly sorry".

"We are committed to strengthening our technology resilience and ensuring customer service reliability," he added.

On Nov. 1, DBS announced that it has rolled out a roadmap to strengthen its technology governance, people and leadership, systems, and processes after its banking services experienced repeated and prolonged outages in 2023.

Specifically, the bank pledged to limit the downtime where a service is completely unavailable across all digital channels.

It set a target of limiting such incidents to no more than an average of 1.5 hours per month over a three-month period.

According to DBS, it aims to deliver this commitment within the next six months and will improve on this front continuously.

Top image via Nathan/Xiaohongshu

Changi's new resort hotel with rooms made from repurposed buses to open on Dec. 1

Bookings are now open.

November 06, 2023, 02:45 PM

S'pore govt considers labelling sodium levels of food, similar to sugar content labels

The government is also offering grants to suppliers to reformulate their products to contain less sodium.

November 06, 2023, 02:08 PM

Pack of stray dogs chase jogger at Pasir Ris Drive 3

Speed.

November 06, 2023, 12:51 PM

Man drives 11,000km from S'pore to China & back in BMW over 27 days

Epic road trip.

November 06, 2023, 11:23 AM

Firsthand: I went to Blk 26 in Sin Ming for fun after I saw others going there & feeling spooked

What happens when Singaporeans get too bored.

November 06, 2023, 11:01 AM

Woman, 33, & baby, 1, found at foot of Eunos block of flats

The baby was seen in a diaper.

November 06, 2023, 10:27 AM

60kmh speed limiters a must for lighter lorries in S'pore from Jan. 1, 2024

Capping their top speed.

November 06, 2023, 09:14 AM

S'pore couple holds their wedding at Far East Square's Ya Kun Kaya Toast

So cute.

November 05, 2023, 08:49 PM

2 men, 36 & 37, to be charged for alleged molest & assault at Formula 1 S'pore GP 2023

The 36-year-old will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty, and the 37-year-old will be charged with one count of criminal force, one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of affray. 

November 05, 2023, 07:48 PM

Cast of Korean variety show 'Running Man' spotted at Lau Pa Sat filming new episode

Exciting.

November 05, 2023, 07:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.