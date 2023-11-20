S'pore govt paying e-coins exchangeable for cash for taking surveys on mental health, budget meals & housing

Do you often find yourself having an opinion about issues like mental health or having children?

Or maybe you are itching to tell a government agency to improve its 1990s-era website.

Then CrowdTaskSG might just be what you need.

CrowdTaskSG is a crowdsourcing portal that allows users to do surveys by various government agencies, and in the process, allow Singaporeans to share their views on a wide range of topics with the government.

CrowdTaskSG is run by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

To access it, you must be a Singapore citizen or permanent resident aged 18 years and above with a Singpass account.

For now, the web portal only offers surveys.

But soon, you can expect more things like opinion polls, choice questions, and translation requests.

According to The Straits Times, the portal has more than 18,000 active users currently.

What's in it for you?

For every task completed, you can earn up to 50 virtual coins and 100 experience points (XP).

Coins can be used to redeem for cash rewards at any participating merchant that supports NETS QR code payment.

A combined total of 1,000 coins equates to S$1.

XP will help you climb the ranks in the CrowdTaskSG community.

There are five ranks: Stone, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Every time you reach a new rank, you will earn extra coins as incentives.

From mental health to favourite hawker centres

CrowdTaskSG offers a wide range of survey topics, ranging from the very mundane -- "What dish do you think best represents Singapore?" -- to those that might elicit a 2,000-word essay -- "What are your thoughts on the housing situation in Singapore?"

If you're looking for something fun and happen to have a lot of good lobangs, then this Great Budget Meal Hunt might just be right up your alley:

According to GovTech, CrowdTaskSG solves two issues: first, a fragmented crowdsourcing landscape where Singaporeans are unable to get a good overview of all the opportunities out there.

Second, government agencies having a hard time finding the right target participants.

"CrowdTaskSG aims to solve the issues on both ends, with all government crowdsourcing tasks on one site," said GovTech.

"Agencies can also make use of the targeted demographic screener function to reach their target demographic. For example, they can easily screen for older volunteers if they want to test how user-friendly a product is for elderly users."

You can access CrowdTaskSG here.

Top images: CrowdTaskSG.