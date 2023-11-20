Back

S'pore govt paying e-coins exchangeable for cash for taking surveys on mental health, budget meals & housing

You can redeem the coin rewards for cash.

Joshua Lee | November 20, 2023, 12:15 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Do you often find yourself having an opinion about issues like mental health or having children?

Or maybe you are itching to tell a government agency to improve its 1990s-era website.

Then CrowdTaskSG might just be what you need.

CrowdTaskSG is a crowdsourcing portal that allows users to do surveys by various government agencies, and in the process, allow Singaporeans to share their views on a wide range of topics with the government.

CrowdTaskSG is run by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

To access it, you must be a Singapore citizen or permanent resident aged 18 years and above with a Singpass account.

For now, the web portal only offers surveys.

But soon, you can expect more things like opinion polls, choice questions, and translation requests.

According to The Straits Times, the portal has more than 18,000 active users currently.

What's in it for you?

For every task completed, you can earn up to 50 virtual coins and 100 experience points (XP).

Coins can be used to redeem for cash rewards at any participating merchant that supports NETS QR code payment.

A combined total of 1,000 coins equates to S$1.

XP will help you climb the ranks in the CrowdTaskSG community.

There are five ranks: Stone, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Every time you reach a new rank, you will earn extra coins as incentives.

From mental health to favourite hawker centres

CrowdTaskSG offers a wide range of survey topics, ranging from the very mundane -- "What dish do you think best represents Singapore?" -- to those that might elicit a 2,000-word essay -- "What are your thoughts on the housing situation in Singapore?"

Credit: CrowdTaskSG

If you're looking for something fun and happen to have a lot of good lobangs, then this Great Budget Meal Hunt might just be right up your alley:

Credit: CrowdTaskSG

According to GovTech, CrowdTaskSG solves two issues: first, a fragmented crowdsourcing landscape where Singaporeans are unable to get a good overview of all the opportunities out there.

Second, government agencies having a hard time finding the right target participants.

"CrowdTaskSG aims to solve the issues on both ends, with all government crowdsourcing tasks on one site," said GovTech.

"Agencies can also make use of the targeted demographic screener function to reach their target demographic. For example, they can easily screen for older volunteers if they want to test how user-friendly a product is for elderly users."

You can access CrowdTaskSG here.

Top images: CrowdTaskSG. 

Youth, 16, & man, 33, allegedly robbed victim, 33, trying to buy cryptocurrency with S$81,060 cash in Punggol

Investigations against a 27-year-old suspect are still ongoing.

November 20, 2023, 12:08 PM

17 motorists in S'pore, aged 26-58, charged for drink driving offences

If you drive, don't drink.

November 20, 2023, 11:03 AM

4 kittens looking for forever home at adoption drive with Cat Welfare Society in Boon Keng on Nov. 25

Having a pet is a lifelong responsibility.

November 20, 2023, 09:23 AM

Biden again calls Xi a 'dictator', China slams remark as 'extremely wrong' & 'irresponsible'

This time in San Francisco.

November 19, 2023, 07:29 PM

Taylor Swift postpones concert in Rio de Janeiro due to heat & death of fan at performance

Oh no.

November 19, 2023, 06:57 PM

3 endangered turtles & 1 stingray caught in fishing nets off Lazarus Island, good Samaritans help free them

One of the turtles, a critically endangered green turtle, has reportedly died.

November 19, 2023, 05:49 PM

Artist Yip Yew Chong 'almost cried' when family of man who inspired recurring Sikh character in murals attended book launch

The man watched Yip paint his provision shop mural at Everton Road every day for two weeks in 2015.

November 19, 2023, 04:50 PM

Israel & Hamas reach tentative, US-backed deal to pause hostilities & free hostages in Gaza

This could be the "first sustained pause in conflict in Gaza".

November 19, 2023, 03:05 PM

Firsthand: The sharp rise & fall of rubbish chute burglaries in S’pore

Reports of such cases became almost non-existent from even the mid-90s onwards.

November 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

Even in a complicated world, there are opportunities: PM Lee concludes his APEC 2023 visit

Even in an increasingly complex world rife with global tensions, PM Lee said that prospects are still looking up for Singapore, and that the country is still in a good position to take advantage of opportunities.

November 19, 2023, 02:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.