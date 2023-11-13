Crow pecks & claws at 2 brothers, aged 2 & 5, near Marine Terrace Market

Two boys were attacked by a crow at an open-air space between 50A Marine Terrace Market and Block 59 on Nov. 12.

Attacked on a grocery run

The crow went for the boys' heads at around 11am, reported The Straits Times.

The boys' mother, Ariffah Ja’afar, said she was buying groceries at the market with her five children, aged between 15 months old and eight years old.

The boys, aged two and five, were not injured.

Ariffah said the bird first swooped in on the older boy, then tried to strike the younger boy's head with its beak and talons.

The attack lasted a few seconds as the crow lunged at the younger boy two or three times.

The two-year-old was traumatised and cried during the attack, shared Ariffah.

She added that the crow was "aggressive", as they tried to move it away but it continued to attack them.

The two boys were at the open-air space with their seven-year-old sister, whom the crow did not attack.

Ariffah, who goes to Marine Terrace Market three or four times each week, told The Straits Times this was her first time witnessing a crow attack despite living in the area for seven or eight years.

She also heard from a few people that another older lady was attacked by a crow the day before her sons were attacked.

Crows are protective of their young

There have been several reports of unprovoked crow attacks this year, in Bishan, Hougang and Orchard.

While the reason for the aggressive attacks are unclear, it is likely that the crows behaved in such a manner because they were protective of their young.

Anbarasi Boopal, co-CEO of Acres, previously explained that while the crow attacks may seem scary for many, it is important to understand why they behaved this way.

Like other animals, the adults will guard their young who are learning to fly.

In the wake of the Bishan crow attack, Adrian Loo, Group Director of Wildlife Management at NParks shared that crows are particularly protective of their young, both chicks and fledglings.

Hence, when the adults sense that their young are threatened, they may attack.

So what can you do when you're caught in an unprovoked crow attack?

Tan Gim Cheong, the Bird Group Chair of Nature Society (Singapore), advises the public to wear a hat or hold an umbrella to protect yourselves from crows.

Refrain from retaliating as crows are intelligent animals that can remember faces.

Crow attacks in Singapore

Top images via Richard See/Google Maps and Canva.