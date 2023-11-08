Looking for a cool place to destress after work? Try Aperia Mall

After staring at the computer screen for seven to eight hours in the office, you just want to wind down and relax.

After all, nothing feels better than de-stressing after a long, tiring day at work.

If you’re searching for ideas on places to hang out after work, consider the humble yet promising Aperia Mall, which is located just a five-minute walk from Lavender, Bendemeer or Kallang MRT stations.

The mall is home to many facilities and activities that you can partake in on a daily basis.

Sweet indulgence

It’s difficult to stay away from mouth-watering, enticing desserts, let alone the sweet taste of confectionery after a long day at work.

Aperia Mall recently became home to a cosy patisserie cafe, Aimer La Patisserie.

From homemade gelato and sorbet to pastries and cakes, Aimer La Patisserie appears to have it all.

Aimer La Patisserie

Address: Aperia Mall #01-42, 12 Kallang Avenue, Singapore 339511

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 8:30am to 6pm

Pamper yourself

One of the best ways to pamper yourself is to take care of your body and skin.

At Aperia Mall, you can rejuvenate yourself at Mandarin Wellness with their full body, foot reflexology and beauty treatments.

Mandarin Wellness

Address: Aperia Mall #02-04, 12 Kallang Avenue, Singapore 339511

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm

Exercise

After sitting at your desk for the entire day, switch it up a notch by exercising.

After all, exercising has been scientifically proven to reduce stress and can also be relaxing.

Make a commitment to your health by signing up for F45 training sessions.

From cardio and resistance to recovery, each F45 workout session only lasts 45 minutes, perfect for people who are looking for noticeable changes in quick succession.

F45 Boon Keng @ Aperia Mall

Address: Aperia Mall #03-09, 12 Kallang Avenue, Singapore 339511

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday, 6am to 9pm

Saturday, 7:30am to 12:30pm

Sunday, 8:30am to 12:30pm

Golf

Putt simply, golfing is a tee-rific idea.

Puns aside, why not try your hand with golf simulators at CityGolfer?

An indoor golf club, CityGolfer makes it convenient for you to enjoy golf in the city regardless of the weather.

CityGolder also has extremely cosy interiors, making it the perfect place for you to relax and unwind, alone or with friends.

CityGolfer

Address: Aperia Mall #03-10, 12 Kallang Avenue, Singapore 339511

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 23.59pm.

Bouldering

There has been a spike in the number of people starting to boulder in Singapore.

And the sport’s increase in popularity is not without reason — bouldering is really fun.

Beyond just a ‘simple’ sport, bouldering is a combination of physicality, critical thinking, and techniques.

It also gives one a huge sense of accomplishment when you finish a route.

The next time you want to boulder after work, consider going to Boulder+ at Aperia Mall.

Boulder+ is custom-built by leading wall manufacturers Walltopia and is currently the only gym in Singapore with a top-out.

According to its website, there are about 100 routes for you to solve at Boulder+.

Boulder+

Address: Aperia Mall #03-17, 12 Kallang Avenue, Singapore 339511

Opening Hours:

Monday, 5pm to 1030pm.

Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 1030pm.

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays, 9am to 9pm.

Unwind and relax

From bouldering and exercising to golfing, there are plenty of activities for you to enjoy at Aperia Mall.

The next time you are thinking of how to unwind and destress after work, why not head down there?

This is a sponsored article by Aperia Mall.

Top images via Keyla Supharta