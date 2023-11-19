Back

S'pore's first urban fish farm in a container launches in Tampines town

Close to the market.

Zi Shan Kow | November 19, 2023, 08:05 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A first-of-its-kind farm was unveiled on Nov. 19 morning, just a stone's throw away from Tampines Round Market and Food Centre by members of parliament (MPs) for Tampines GRC. 

This urban fish farm housed in a shipping container is a product of local startup Aqualita Ecotechnology.

Image by Kow Zi Shan.

Fish farming next to the market

The two-year project is a collaboration between Aqualita and Tampines Town Council, as a "litmus test" to gauge consumers’ interest in products from the containerised fish farm.

Named "Our Fish Storey", this is the first deployment of a containerised fish farm next to a market.

The 6m container farm joins a tilapia fish farm and a rooftop vegetable farm in Tampines, as part of the town's commitment to make "farm-to-table a way of living for all residents".

Image by Kow Zi Shan.

The town supports local farms by identifying underutilised spaces where climate-resilient and resource-efficient urban farming methods can be tested and implemented.

By farming the fish right next to the market, it reduces delivery time and transport costs, said the town council and Aqualita in a shared press release.

In addition to being fresh, the technology also ensures that the fish is traceable, safe and farmed without antibiotics.

"With modern urban farming being implemented in Tampines, we hope to contribute to the nation’s “30 by 30” food goal," said Desmond Choo, mayor of North East District and chairman of Tampines Town Council.

Aqualita was spun off from Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory in 2021, and the project was born from more than 15 years of research innovation in aquaculture.

Our Fish Storey is supported by the Temasek Foundation.

First harvest in four to six months

Aqualita plans for the first harvest to be ready in four to six months, which will be sold at cost price to local fishmongers.

According to Aqualita, six fish varieties can be farmed in the containers:

  • Jade perch

  • Barramundi

  • Red Snapper

  • Hybrid grouper

  • Tilapia

  • Murray cod

Currently, the team is only focusing on Jade perch, an Australian freshwater fish that is in demand for its high Omega-3 content.

The startup estimates that the farm, which occupies just 15m2, can produce up to 1,400 kg of jade perch annually.

For a start, the team is looking to sell 100kg of fish every two to three months.

Higher productivity

Unlike other container concepts, Our Fish Storey is not made from repurposed shipping containers.

Rather, it is specially manufactured using food grade material to minimise microplastics.

Aqualita claims the container farm can produce at least 25 per cent more fish by weight compared to traditional fish farms.

The novel system also boasts a harvest time that is 15 per cent shorter due to improved feed, disease management and control over farming parameters.

It also employs more sustainable fish farming methods, as about 98 per cent of water is recirculated.

The remaining two per cent, about 200 litres of water, is discharged on average per day, which can be repurposed as fertiliser.

To reduce its carbon footprint, the company is also considering to tap on renewable energy by installing solar panels on top of the container.

Compact and modular

Aqualita plans to sell these systems for urban fish farmers to operate fish farms in "small and novel spaces" around Singapore.

Instead of being restricted to designated farming sites such as Lim Chu Kang, they could be located in the heartlands like Tampines.

The container was designed to be modular, such that can be stacked up to four levels like Legos.

Beyond this project, Aqualita is also running a commercial pilot for a 6-in-1 container-based farm, which is even more productive and efficient than the single container.

Top images via Kow Zi Shan.

Bilahari's ST op-ed doesn't emphasise Israeli govt's 'illegal actions' over many years: Shanmugam

"Both the Israeli and the Palestinian leadership have responsibility for the current situation," said Shanmugam.

November 19, 2023, 12:04 AM

More than 300 people attended book launch of artist Yip Yew Chong at Tiong Bahru CC

Some turned up for the event as early as 1pm, three hours before the book signing session was scheduled to start.

November 18, 2023, 09:25 PM

Supplying liquor online or via telecommunication services to those under 18 will be illegal from Jan. 2, 2024

Telecommunications services refer to phone, SMS, and apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

November 18, 2023, 07:18 PM

Partial closure of Robinson Road & Boon Tat St for 'filming activity' on Nov. 19 from 7am to 5pm

Two left lanes of Boon Tat Street and Robinson Road will be closed for a filming activity.

November 18, 2023, 07:17 PM

'Space Of BTS' pop-up store at Orchard Cineleisure from Nov. 25, 2023 to Jan. 21, 2024

Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight.

November 18, 2023, 07:02 PM

PSA: Don’t throw your free SingPost stamps package away. It’s worth S$5.10, not junk mail.

It might be too late, but oh well.

November 18, 2023, 06:57 PM

Ice Magic winter playground back from Dec. 9 to Jan. 21 with larger event space & new attractions

Bigger and more new attractions.

November 18, 2023, 05:06 PM

Solace Studios' newest two-storey branch has 9 booths, low-angle & fisheye photo booths

The new outlet has nine photo booths over two levels.

November 18, 2023, 04:57 PM

20,000 tickets sold for S'pore vs Thailand World Cup qualifier match at National Stadium on Nov. 21

As of Nov. 18.

November 18, 2023, 04:14 PM

Guide to Indonesia's 2024 presidential election: The candidates

Who will it be?

November 18, 2023, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.