Back

Man, 56, found dead in Circuit Road flat, neighbours had not seen him for 2 weeks

The man apparently lived alone.

Brenda Khoo | November 20, 2023, 12:54 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 56-year-old man was found dead in his flat on Circuit Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was pronounced dead on Nov. 18 by the police in his flat in Block 43, Circuit Road.

Neighbours had allegedly not seen him in about two weeks, and also reported smelling an odour from his unit.

Pronounced dead on the spot

According to 8World News and Shin Min, the police received a report from one of the deceased's neighbours at 8:40pm on Nov. 18 that an "unnatural death" had occurred in the block.

via Google Maps

The police arrived at the scene and found the deceased lying down in the unit. He was pronounced dead on the spot.

Several police officers were seen with covered feet and blue gloves entering in and out of the unit, Shin Min reported.

The police also blocked the corridor outside the unit.

After conducting initial investigations, the police ruled out homicide.

Not seen for 2 weeks, rotting smell from unit

Neighbours told Shin Min that they had not seen the man for two weeks, and a rotting smell came from his unit.

One 60-year-old neighbour said that the deceased apparently lived alone, and seemed to have no visitors. They would see each other in the elevators on weekdays.

However, he had not seen him around for about the past two weeks.

Another 64-year-old neighbour said that she smelt a rotting odour, especially when she walked near the window. She decided to contact the police on Nov. 18 at 8:40pm.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.

Man drives 12km against traffic on PIE from Paya Lebar to airport, gets 8 weeks’ jail

He said he was feeling sleepy after drinks and also had an eye condition.

November 20, 2023, 01:45 PM

Coldplay’s Chris Martin walks barefoot in Jakarta before concert

Coldplay goes walkabout.

November 20, 2023, 01:44 PM

2 boys, 17 & 18, left 'Whatssapp me now' note outside Bedok HDB, arrested for loanshark harassment

If convicted of loanshark harassment, first-time offenders face mandatory fines, jail terms and caning.

November 20, 2023, 12:25 PM

S'pore govt paying e-coins exchangeable for cash for taking surveys on mental health, budget meals & housing

You can redeem the coin rewards for cash.

November 20, 2023, 12:15 PM

Youth, 16, & man, 33, allegedly robbed victim, 33, trying to buy cryptocurrency with S$81,060 cash in Punggol

Investigations against a 27-year-old suspect are still ongoing.

November 20, 2023, 12:08 PM

17 motorists in S'pore, aged 26-58, charged for drink driving offences

If you drive, don't drink.

November 20, 2023, 11:03 AM

4 kittens looking for forever home at adoption drive with Cat Welfare Society in Boon Keng on Nov. 25

Having a pet is a lifelong responsibility.

November 20, 2023, 09:23 AM

Biden again calls Xi a 'dictator', China slams remark as 'extremely wrong' & 'irresponsible'

This time in San Francisco.

November 19, 2023, 07:29 PM

Taylor Swift postpones concert in Rio de Janeiro due to heat & death of fan at performance

Oh no.

November 19, 2023, 06:57 PM

3 endangered turtles & 1 stingray caught in fishing nets off Lazarus Island, good Samaritans help free them

One of the turtles, a critically endangered green turtle, has reportedly died.

November 19, 2023, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.