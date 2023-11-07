Chinatown-style eatery in Bugis has dim sum from S$2.90 & no service charge

Soup Restaurant has launched a new F&B concept called Little Teahouse.
Located at Bugis Village, the eatery specialises in Chinatown-style dim sum.
Little Teahouse has over 35 dim sum options, including familiar local delicacies such as chee cheong fun and mains like char siew wanton noodles.
From S$2.90
Prices begin from S$2.90, with no service charge.
Here's what you can expect from the menu:
Happy Animal Farm (S$11.70 per set)
Animal-shaped buns with fillings like red bean, lotus and corn.
Each set comes with six buns.
Assorted Truffle Bao (S$5.40 per set) and Samsui Ginger Chicken Bao (S$4.60 per set)
The Samsui Ginger Chicken Bao is a bun with diced chicken marinated in young ginger.
Shaped like a mushroom, the Assorted Truffle Bao is filled with shiitake and golden mushrooms, mixed with truffle paste, and then coated with cocoa and charcoal powder.
Little Teahouse Signature Egg Tart (S$4.60 for two pieces)
A flaky and crumbly pastry filled with egg pudding.
Lychee Prawn Ball with Mozzarella Cheese (S$6 per set)
A prawn ball with embedded bits of lychee and a mozzarella cheese centre, then wrapped with a layer of rice cracker.
And there's also the Crispy Prawn Cheong Fun (S$6.90).
Details
Little Teahouse
Address: 299 Victoria Street, Bugis Village, Singapore 188023
Operating Hours: Sundays - Thursdays, 10am to 11pm
Saturdays and eve of public holidays, 10am to 11.30pm
This was a media preview at Little Teahouse.
Top image from Mothership.
