Chinatown-style eatery in Bugis has dim sum from S$2.90 & no service charge

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

Soup Restaurant has launched a new F&B concept called Little Teahouse.

Located at Bugis Village, the eatery specialises in Chinatown-style dim sum.

Little Teahouse has over 35 dim sum options, including familiar local delicacies such as chee cheong fun and mains like char siew wanton noodles.

From S$2.90

Prices begin from S$2.90, with no service charge.

Here's what you can expect from the menu:

Happy Animal Farm (S$11.70 per set)

Animal-shaped buns with fillings like red bean, lotus and corn.

Each set comes with six buns.

Assorted Truffle Bao (S$5.40 per set) and Samsui Ginger Chicken Bao (S$4.60 per set)

The Samsui Ginger Chicken Bao is a bun with diced chicken marinated in young ginger.

Shaped like a mushroom, the Assorted Truffle Bao is filled with shiitake and golden mushrooms, mixed with truffle paste, and then coated with cocoa and charcoal powder.

Little Teahouse Signature Egg Tart (S$4.60 for two pieces)

A flaky and crumbly pastry filled with egg pudding.

Lychee Prawn Ball with Mozzarella Cheese (S$6 per set)

A prawn ball with embedded bits of lychee and a mozzarella cheese centre, then wrapped with a layer of rice cracker.

And there's also the Crispy Prawn Cheong Fun (S$6.90).

Details

Little Teahouse

Address: 299 Victoria Street, Bugis Village, Singapore 188023

Operating Hours: Sundays - Thursdays, 10am to 11pm

Saturdays and eve of public holidays, 10am to 11.30pm

This was a media preview at Little Teahouse.

Top image from Mothership.