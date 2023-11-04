Back

Changi Festive Village 2023: 5m snow slides, candy-themed go-kart & carnival games

Festive fun.

Fasiha Nazren | November 04, 2023, 10:38 AM

Events

The Changi Festive Village will be open from Nov. 4, 2023.

Located at Terminal 3 and Jewel Changi Airport, here are activities visitors can look forward to.

Terminal 3

Candy Wonderland

Located at Terminal 3's departure hall is Candy Wonderland, where guests can see a five-metre-tall bear and a seven-metre-tall rotating cupcake Ferris wheel.

Photo from Changi Airport Group.

In line with the candy theme, the place is also decorated with sprinkles and candy canes.

Visitors can also see snow shows as well as watch performaners like jugglers, stilt walkers and a live marching band.

Here's when the snow show take place:

  • Mondays to Thursdays: 7:30pm and 8:30pm

  • Fridays to Sundays: 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm

Where: Level 2, in front of Departure Immigration

When: Nov. 4 to Jan. 1, 2024, from 11am to 10pm

Candy Carnival

There's a variety of carnival games and rides at the Candy Carnival, like a Ferris wheel, claw machines and pirate ship.

Photo from Changi Airport Group.

Photo from Changi Airport Group.

Photo from Changi Airport Group.

Visitors can win Changi-exclusive confectionery-themed prizes right here.

Those feeling peckish can look forward to carnival classics like nachos, corndogs and Korean cheese coin pancakes.

Where:

  • Level 1, Arrival Hall, outside McDonald's

  • Basement 2, near Kopitiam

When: Nov. 4 to Mar. 31, 2024, from 12pm to 10pm

Candy Kart

Of course, there is a candy-themed go-kart course.

Photo from Changi Airport Group.

Participants must be at least five years old and above 1.1m in height.

Covered shoes must be worn at all times.

No loose clothing is allowed.

Where: Candy Carnival at Level 1

Candy Bounce

Candy Bounce is an inflatable castle of desserts located at Candy Carnival.

Photo from Changi Airport Group.

Participants must be at least four years old and be 0.9m to 1.4m in height.

Non-slip socks must be worn during play.

Where: Candy Carnival at Level 1

Candy Snow House

The Snow House features a three-lane, five-metre-long snow slide.

Photo from Changi Airport Group.

There's also a three-metre-long ice luge.

Visitors can also play games like basketball, snow bowling or mini golf.

Participants are required to wear long pants and socks.

Winter jackets and boots are provided, however, children under three are encouraged to bring their own winter wear.

Here's how much it will cost for an hour of play time:

  • S$18 via direct purchase of Candy Snow House on Changi App; or

  • 20 carnival credits via Changi App; or

  • 20 carnival tokens purchased via ticketing booth/machine at Candy Carnival

The following can also be rented or purchased:

  • Waterproof pants (rental, S$4.50 per pair)

  • Gloves (rental, S$3.50 per pair)

  • Locker (rental, S$2 per locker)

  • Socks (purchase, S$3.50 per pair)

  • Children's earmuffs (purchase, S$6 per piece)

  • Children's snow toy (purchase, S$5)

Where: Level 1, Arrival Hall, outside McDonald's

When: Nov. 4 to Mar. 31, 2024

Operating hours:

  • Nov. 4 to Jan. 1, 2024: 12pm to 10pm, daily

  • Jan. 2 to Mar. 31, 2024: 5pm to 10pm on Fridays, 12pm to 10pm on weekends, school holidays and public holidays

Carnival credits

Carnival credits can be purchased via Changi App:

  • S$20 for 21 credits

  • S$50 for 55 credits and one free ride at Basement 2

  • S$100 for 120 credits and two free rides at Basement 2

Jewel Changi Airport

A Candylicious Night at the Airport

Photo from Changi Airport Group.

Here's what the overnight stay entails:

  • Sleepover at the Changi Experience Studio, with air mattress provided

  • Chocolate art jamming (one kit per child)

  • Candy Snow House

  • Candy Kart (per child)

  • Candy Bouncy Castle (per child)

  • Entry tickets to Changi Experience Studio

  • Complimentary parking

Where: Level 4, Changi Experience Studio

When: Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, Saturdays and Sundays

How much: S$88 per adult, S$98 per child

Top image from Changi Airport Group.

