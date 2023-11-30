Cédric Grolet S'pore explains price increase less than 3 months after opening

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Cédric Grolet Singapore has adjusted prices for their croissant and pain au chocolat, less than three months after opening.

When they first opened in September 2023, a croissant cost S$8, while a pain au chocolat would set you back S$10 for takeout orders.

According to their dine-in menu, a croissant now costs S$11, while the pain au chocolat is now S$13.

A COMO spokesperson told Mothership that the prices in the menu are for dine-in, and include service charge, along with the prevailing goods and services tax (GST).

They clarified that the same two items would cost S$9 and S$11 respectively — a S$1 increase for each item — for takeaway orders.

The prices were "adjusted in relation to the cost of ingredients, which come from France", the rep added.

Prices for other pastries, along with their breakfast and tea sets, have remained the same.

Cédric Grolet Singapore

Address: COMO Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, Level 2, Singapore 229922

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Sundays, 8:30am to 6pm

Top photos from Lee Wei Lin.