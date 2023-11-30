Back

Cédric Grolet S'pore explains price increase less than 3 months after opening

It affects two items on the menu.

Lee Wei Lin | November 30, 2023, 06:29 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Cédric Grolet Singapore has adjusted prices for their croissant and pain au chocolat, less than three months after opening.

When they first opened in September 2023, a croissant cost S$8, while a pain au chocolat would set you back S$10 for takeout orders.

Croissant. Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Pain au chocolat. Photo by Lee Wei Lin

According to their dine-in menu, a croissant now costs S$11, while the pain au chocolat is now S$13.

A COMO spokesperson told Mothership that the prices in the menu are for dine-in, and include service charge, along with the prevailing goods and services tax (GST).

They clarified that the same two items would cost S$9 and S$11 respectively — a S$1 increase for each item — for takeaway orders.

@mothership.nova Kwason inflation 🥐💸 #tiktoksg #SGFoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #cedricgrolet #cedricgroletsingapore #cedricgroletbakery #croissant #kwason #painauchocolat ♬ Style (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

The prices were "adjusted in relation to the cost of ingredients, which come from France", the rep added.

Prices for other pastries, along with their breakfast and tea sets, have remained the same.

Cédric Grolet Singapore

Address: COMO Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, Level 2, Singapore 229922

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Sundays, 8:30am to 6pm

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Lee Wei Lin.

Digital lock business closes as owner can’t afford showroom's S$260,000 charge

The authorities said the owner had been operating the showroom illegally despite not being granted approval.

December 01, 2023, 09:03 AM

US & Chinese leaders pay tribute to Henry Kissinger's passing

Reactions to his death were mixed.

December 01, 2023, 07:39 AM

BTO waiting times back to pre-pandemic levels: Desmond Lee

Close to 70 per cent of the flats launched in 2023 have waiting times of four years or less.

December 01, 2023, 03:20 AM

Jollibee moves out of 6th floor of Lucky Plaza after 10 years

Where it all beegan.

December 01, 2023, 02:45 AM

2 self-radicalised S'poreans, aged 51 & 60, released from ISA detention for showing good progress

The younger man was asked to join an overseas pro-ISIS group.

December 01, 2023, 01:24 AM

S'pore gets air con weather around 25°C due to torrential rain

'Cause nothin' lasts forever, even cold November rain.

December 01, 2023, 01:09 AM

President Tharman, PM Lee & Vivian Balakrishnan pay tribute to Henry Kissinger, 'unqualified supporter of S'pore's autonomy'

He was credited with being the strategic architect of modern U.S.-China relations.

November 30, 2023, 11:25 PM

S’porean seniors share how they live life to the fullest even after rare, incurable, disease diagnosis

Only about 100 people have been diagnosed with this condition in Singapore.

November 30, 2023, 06:55 PM

Spinelli Coffee closing all outlets in S'pore

Another one bites the dust.

November 30, 2023, 06:36 PM

Pandora X HBO’s Game of Thrones: the new collaboration fit for Kings & Queens

Accessories fit for royalty.

November 30, 2023, 06:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.