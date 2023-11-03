Back

Cathay Pacific apologises to owner whose cat went missing at Changi for 5 days after travel crate broke

Plans have been made to reunite the cat and her owner.

Julia Yee | November 03, 2023, 12:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cathay Pacific has issued a statement addressing the recent incident of a cat being lost and found in Changi Airport.

The eight-year-old feline had escaped from her travel crate on Oct. 28, while being loaded onto a cargo flight in Terminal 4 that was bound for Hong Kong.

The cat was found five days later in the terminal's cargo area.

Cathay Pacific apologises

Cathay Pacific’s Regional Head of Cargo for Southeast Asia, Ashish Kapur, told Mothership that on Oct. 28, the airline was alerted that a cat had escaped through a hole in its carrier, which was damaged while being transferred to flight CX714 at Changi Airport.

An urgent search was launched in the area and professional animal handlers were engaged to help with the search.

The cat was later found in the early morning of Nov. 1, and has since been sent for a thorough check-up by veterinary professionals.

Kapur stated that plans are being made to reunite her with her owner in Hong Kong as soon as possible.

"Throughout this time, we worked with our partners and took the owner's advice on the cat's behaviour to help with the recovery. We apologise to the owner for the anxiety this has caused and will review this incident with our partners to ensure this does not happen again."

Top images via Adrain Wong

