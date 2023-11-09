New Cathay Cineplex at Century Square in Tampines opens Nov. 21, free movie screenings ahead of launch

Cathay Cineplexes' new cinema outlet will be unveiled at Century Square mall in Tampines on Nov. 21, 2023.

Outfitted with plush seating and lively neon sign arts, the retro-themed six halls offer nostalgic nooks for movie goers to enjoy screenings in the East.

New features

Amid the cosy ambience of each theatre, you'll find novel Wave seats waiting at the very front of the hall.

These full-length loungers fit for two people, no doubt one of the cinema's crowning features, let viewers enjoy unobstructed viewing whilst reclining at the ideal angle for optimal viewing.

This is the first cinema on the island to house such seats.

Cathay Cineplex Century Square is also the first cinema in the East to feature a Dolby Atmos hall, which immerses viewers with crisp, realistic audio quality.

In addition, each hall is equipped with Assisted Listening Device Systems (ALDS) for the hearing impaired, to enable personal connections to audio sources.

Outside the cinema and at the first level of the mall, self-service ticketing kiosks are stationed to facilitate the purchase and collection of tickets.

The ticketing counter also features handicap and wheelchair-friendly counters that are lower for greater accessibility and inclusivity.

Free movie screenings

Ahead of its official opening, Cathay Cineplex Century Square will be hosting a number of free movie screenings as part of its soft launch from Nov. 17-19.

On Nov. 18, the viral Thai horror film "The Djinn’s Curse" will premiere here.

Although tickets to the premiere are by invitation, a small number will be given out on Cathay Cineplexes’ social media accounts.

And on Nov. 19, fans of Nabila Huda — the star of Malaysian horror film "Rahsia" — can drop by the mall for an intimate fan meet-&-greet session.

As tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis, interested parties will want to keep an eye out for details which will be available soon on social media and on Cathay Cineplexes's website.

During this period, the cinema will also be slashing S$15.50 weekend ticket prices down to just S$7.75 each.

More perks

Movie fanatics can look forward to more pre-opening activities from Nov. 10-13.

Head down to the Century Square mall atrium, and you'll find live music performances, free popcorn, and a giant capsule machine filled with movie-related prizes.

From Nov. 20 to end December 2023, those who purchase a pair of tickets to watch a movie at Cathay Cineplex Century Square will also be entitled to enter a lucky draw for a luxury massage chair worth S$5,199.

Top images via Cathay Cineplexes