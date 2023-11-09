Back

New Cathay Cineplex at Century Square in Tampines opens Nov. 21, free movie screenings ahead of launch

Woohoo.

Julia Yee | November 09, 2023, 03:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cathay Cineplexes' new cinema outlet will be unveiled at Century Square mall in Tampines on Nov. 21, 2023.

Outfitted with plush seating and lively neon sign arts, the retro-themed six halls offer nostalgic nooks for movie goers to enjoy screenings in the East.

Photo via Cathay Cineplexes

New features

Amid the cosy ambience of each theatre, you'll find novel Wave seats waiting at the very front of the hall.

Photo Cathay Cineplexes

These full-length loungers fit for two people, no doubt one of the cinema's crowning features, let viewers enjoy unobstructed viewing whilst reclining at the ideal angle for optimal viewing.

This is the first cinema on the island to house such seats.

Cathay Cineplex Century Square is also the first cinema in the East to feature a Dolby Atmos hall, which immerses viewers with crisp, realistic audio quality.

In addition, each hall is equipped with Assisted Listening Device Systems (ALDS) for the hearing impaired, to enable personal connections to audio sources.

Photo via Cathay Cineplexes

Outside the cinema and at the first level of the mall, self-service ticketing kiosks are stationed to facilitate the purchase and collection of tickets.

The ticketing counter also features handicap and wheelchair-friendly counters that are lower for greater accessibility and inclusivity.

Free movie screenings

Ahead of its official opening, Cathay Cineplex Century Square will be hosting a number of free movie screenings as part of its soft launch from Nov. 17-19.

On Nov. 18, the viral Thai horror film "The Djinn’s Curse" will premiere here.

Although tickets to the premiere are by invitation, a small number will be given out on Cathay Cineplexes’ social media accounts.

And on Nov. 19, fans of Nabila Huda — the star of Malaysian horror film "Rahsia" — can drop by the mall for an intimate fan meet-&-greet session.

As tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis, interested parties will want to keep an eye out for details which will be available soon on social media and on Cathay Cineplexes's website.

During this period, the cinema will also be slashing S$15.50 weekend ticket prices down to just S$7.75 each.

More perks

Movie fanatics can look forward to more pre-opening activities from Nov. 10-13.

Head down to the Century Square mall atrium, and you'll find live music performances, free popcorn, and a giant capsule machine filled with movie-related prizes.

From Nov. 20 to end December 2023, those who purchase a pair of tickets to watch a movie at Cathay Cineplex Century Square will also be entitled to enter a lucky draw for a luxury massage chair worth S$5,199.

Related story

Top images via Cathay Cineplexes

'Good M'sia leaders have to be whiter than white': Syed Saddiq steps down as MUDA president following corruption conviction

Saddiq is likely to appeal his sentence.

November 09, 2023, 06:42 PM

Bukit Timah Food Centre to demolish in 2nd half of 2024

It was built in 1975.

November 09, 2023, 06:34 PM

Fresh off 'dream' 2023 season, Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira is looking forward to Paris Olympics 2024

All hail the Sprint Queen.

November 09, 2023, 05:57 PM

3 new escape rooms at Science Centre S’pore featuring themes like Mythical Gameworld &amp; Mad Doctor’s Lair 

A new place to go to test your friendship.

November 09, 2023, 05:50 PM

Man who hacked python's head with cleaver in Boon Lay market fined S$1,000

Pythons are shy creatures that generally do not attack unless provoked.

November 09, 2023, 05:43 PM

'History is written by winners': Woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse & deported to China

She was deported after spending 29 days behind bars.

November 09, 2023, 05:41 PM

Woman gets squashed dead rat in delivery bag from Annabella Patisserie, bakery shows footage, says it's investigating

Only one side of the delivery bag was visible to the CCTV camera.

November 09, 2023, 04:53 PM

Grab M'sia pledges S$289,361 to Palestine Relief Fund

Grab users can also contribute donations via GrabPay or convert their GrabRewards.

November 09, 2023, 04:36 PM

Xiaxue to release tell-all interview about Kim Lim's life including 'traumatic' childhood & marriages

In case you're looking for something to watch tonight.

November 09, 2023, 04:29 PM

Motorcyclist, 27, died along ECP after passenger reportedly jumped out of moving minibus

A 38-year-old minibus passenger has been arrested.

November 09, 2023, 03:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.