Cat missing in Changi Airport T4 after travel crate breaks, found after 5 days

An eight-year-old ginger cat, Aiko, went missing in Changi Airport after her travel crate broke.

Aiko was supposed to depart from the local airport via a Cathay Pacific cargo flight (CX714) on Oct. 28 at 1:45am, which was bound for Hong Kong.

At about 1am, Aiko's owner, Adrian Wong, received a call from the pet relocation company that was facilitating Aiko's transport.

He was informed that there'd been an emergency, and that his cat had escaped.

Aiko escapes from broken crate

Speaking to Mothership, Wong said that an assessment by the pet relocation company revealed that Aiko's crate had broken because the Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS) staff had tightened the crate's straps too much, which caused it to break open during loading onto the aircraft.

"You can see that the damage is from the top and pushing the crate inwards. The cat would not have been strong enough to do this kind of damage herself, and even if she was, the crate would have been push outwards and upwards."

Aiko had been travelling with three other feline companions under Wong's care.

While one of the other crates had cracked as well, its occupant was still inside.

Owner unable to search in restricted area

Aiko's escape was said to have happened while her crate was being loaded onto the aircraft at the T4 Cargo Terminal.

"This has been confirmed by both SATS and the duty manager at the time," stated Wong, adding that the SATS management had reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and established the direction that Aiko ran off towards.

Since this is a restricted part of the airport, Wong was not allowed to enter the area and help search for Aiko.

"Whilst I understand the security reasons for this, I have had [Aiko] for almost 10 years and know the most likely places she would hide," Wong said.

Wong also shared that the airline did not permit his cats to wear Apple AirTags as it was a "safety concern".

However, a Cathay Pacific spokesperson told Mothership that pets are allowed to wear AirTags as long as they're declared.

"If Aiko was wearing it, we’d be able to track the approximate location and bring her to safety," Wong said.

In 2022, a dog also escaped from his crate at Changi Airport, but was found with the help of his AirTag.

Cat found after 5 days

Wong was able to get in touch with the SATS manager after "much pushing".

He said that he got the airport to put out several cat traps in the area that Aiko was spotted running off towards.

The airport was also said to have put up posters of Aiko in the cargo loading area.

Wong added that the pet relocation company had emailed Cathay Pacific with a detailed report and requested for assistance.

He himself has taken to social media to implore the public to help find his pet.

According to Wong, Cat Welfare Society was also alerted and had given "a huge amount of support" in finding people who may be able to help him.

The owner had booked a Singapore Airlines flight to Hong Kong for himself at 7:30am on Oct. 28.

"My initial instinct was to miss my flight and stay in Singapore in the hope that I could do something to search for Aiko. However, as SATS informed me that I would not be allowed into the cargo handling area due to the security restrictions, I decided, with a very heavy heart that it would be better to catch the flight so that I could be here for when the other three cats arrive in Hong Kong."

Wong said that if "anything changes" and he was given permission to go and search for Aiko himself, he would "absolutely get [himself] on the next flight back to Singapore, no matter the cost".

Luckily for Wong, Aiko was found at the terminal's cargo area on the morning of Nov. 1.

"[Aiko is] safe and sound, definitely dropped a few pounds and [has] oil and grease all over, but healthy!" the relieved owner announced.

