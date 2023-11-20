Back

4 kittens looking for forever home at adoption drive with Cat Welfare Society in Boon Keng on Nov. 25

Having a pet is a lifelong responsibility.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 20, 2023, 09:23 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Looking to adopt a cat?

Perhaps one of these four kittens will move your heart.

Tteokbokki, Hotteok, Bucky and Jjolmyeon are four-month-old kittens looking for a home.

Meet them at the upcoming cat adoption drive

Interested adopters can get to meet them at an upcoming cat adoption drive held at Mothership's event space, Matchbox, on Nov. 25.

The cat adoption drive with the Cat Welfare Society will start from 11am and end at 2pm.

The charity provides adoption platforms for rehoming online and through physical adoption drives.

It is also setting up a booth to sell their merchandise at the Eco Bazaar which runs from 10am to 5pm at Matchbox.

All proceeds will go to supporting the charity which runs a stray cats sterilisation programme.

More about the four kittens

Tteokbokki and Hotteok have "zero respect for personal space".

"Tteokbokki lies on my face and chest in an attempt to ‘murder’ me at least thrice a day," a volunteer quipped affectionately.

Tteokbokki. Photo by foster.

Hotteok. Photo by foster.

In contrast, Bucky is described as “a quietly affectionate girl", who is slowly opening up to humans.

Bucky. Photo by foster.

Jjolmyeon is "soft spoken and affectionate on her terms".

Jjolmyeon. Photo by foster.

Jjolmyeon was taken out of a super-multi-cat household where resources were scarce.

That environment shaped her behaviour — she is quite picky with her food and eats very slowly.

This resulted in her being underweight.

She was initially aloof. She does not like to share bowls or even have other cats around her while drinking water.

Things are better now.

"She began as quite an aloof kitten but has since become more affectionate and chases me around the house for her 20-seconds of cuddling before she says, ‘okay no more’ and runs off. She is really very cute," a volunteer described.

While the four kittens are impawssibly cute, do keep in mind that having a pet is a lifelong responsibility.

One should also be willing to commit financially to provide the kitten with good quality food and regular vet care for the entire duration of the cat's life which could be 20 years or more.

You can read more about the adoption procedure here or find out more in-person at the adoption drive on Nov. 25.

Other highlights at the Eco Bazaar

The adoption drive is one of the activities at the full-day Eco Bazaar by Mothership on Earth.

Other activities include an introductory Korean-style flower arrangement on the table, panel discussion, and a pop-up thrift store.

Find out more about the programme here.

Entry to the bazaar is free but will require registration.

Details

Address: 30A Kallang Place S339213, #05-02

Date: Nov. 25, Saturday

Time: 10am to 5pm (Eco Bazaar booths), 11am to 2pm (Cat adoption drive)

Top image from foster. 

S’pore-based start-up creates low-calorie & low-GI sugar alternative from agricultural waste

It tastes exactly like regular sugar.

November 20, 2023, 05:13 PM

Miss Nicaragua wins Miss Universe 2023 for 1st time

Slay, queen.

November 20, 2023, 05:00 PM

Man, 85, with head full of white hair, wants S$8 haircut, pays S$99 for hair treatment at AMK salon

His son took to the media to complain.

November 20, 2023, 03:25 PM

SBS Transit turns 50, launches themed trains on NEL & DTL to celebrate

Snazzy.

November 20, 2023, 02:30 PM

Man drives 12km against traffic on PIE from Paya Lebar to airport, gets 8 weeks’ jail

He said he was feeling sleepy after drinks and also had an eye condition.

November 20, 2023, 01:45 PM

Coldplay’s Chris Martin walks barefoot in Jakarta before concert

Coldplay goes walkabout.

November 20, 2023, 01:44 PM

Man, 56, found dead in Circuit Road flat, neighbours had not seen him for 2 weeks

The man apparently lived alone.

November 20, 2023, 12:54 PM

2 boys, 17 & 18, left 'Whatssapp me now' note outside Bedok HDB, arrested for loanshark harassment

If convicted of loanshark harassment, first-time offenders face mandatory fines, jail terms and caning.

November 20, 2023, 12:25 PM

S'pore govt paying e-coins exchangeable for cash for taking surveys on mental health, budget meals & housing

You can redeem the coin rewards for cash.

November 20, 2023, 12:15 PM

Youth, 16, & man, 33, allegedly robbed victim, 33, trying to buy cryptocurrency with S$81,060 cash in Punggol

Investigations against a 27-year-old suspect are still ongoing.

November 20, 2023, 12:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.