Man in hard hat stops chicken & chicks crossing Tanjong Pagar road to save their lives & limbs

When a chicken and her chicks wanted to cross the road in Tanjong Pagar, they failed to get to the other side — for their own safety.

This was after a man in a hard hat and high visibility vest stepped in to prevent the chicken and her four chicks from trying to gun it and make it to the other side.

A video of the incident was shared to the Roads.sg Facebook page.

The incident took place at the junction of Cantonment Road and Cantonment Link.

What video showed

As seen in the video, the man promptly stepped in to stop the chicken and the chicks from going any further when they were barely in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian green light had just come on at that point, but it did not appear the animals were en route to making it across in time, given that the chicks were scattered apart.

As the man tried to chase the chicken and chicks back to the side of the road, he was startled momentarily as the chicken flapped its wings.

In the end, he stepped in to pick up one chick and carried it to the grass verge personally.

As he did so, the other chicken and chicks ran back onto the grass verge as well.

Reactions

The man's actions were unanimously praised online.

This was so as commenters said the man recognised that no life was too small and took the initiative to protect the animals from harm given the situation.

At that time, the chicks were barely visible to motorists along the road.

Moreover, there were other pedestrians crossing the road at that time, but they appeared oblivious to the dangers faced by the chicken and the chicks.

