Back

Man in hard hat stops chicken & chicks crossing Tanjong Pagar road to save their lives & limbs

For their own safety.

Belmont Lay | November 09, 2023, 06:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

When a chicken and her chicks wanted to cross the road in Tanjong Pagar, they failed to get to the other side — for their own safety.

This was after a man in a hard hat and high visibility vest stepped in to prevent the chicken and her four chicks from trying to gun it and make it to the other side.

A video of the incident was shared to the Roads.sg Facebook page.

The incident took place at the junction of Cantonment Road and Cantonment Link.

What video showed

As seen in the video, the man promptly stepped in to stop the chicken and the chicks from going any further when they were barely in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian green light had just come on at that point, but it did not appear the animals were en route to making it across in time, given that the chicks were scattered apart.

As the man tried to chase the chicken and chicks back to the side of the road, he was startled momentarily as the chicken flapped its wings.

In the end, he stepped in to pick up one chick and carried it to the grass verge personally.

As he did so, the other chicken and chicks ran back onto the grass verge as well.

Reactions

The man's actions were unanimously praised online.

This was so as commenters said the man recognised that no life was too small and took the initiative to protect the animals from harm given the situation.

At that time, the chicks were barely visible to motorists along the road.

Moreover, there were other pedestrians crossing the road at that time, but they appeared oblivious to the dangers faced by the chicken and the chicks.

Top photos via Roads.sg

S$1.4 million in penalties handed out for over 4,600 cases of duty & GST evasion at S'pore checkpoints

The cases were detected in the first 10 months of 2023.

November 10, 2023, 12:16 PM

Not your average neighbourhood shops: Here’s how 2 store owners manage your Shopee parcels

A win-win situation for all.

November 10, 2023, 12:01 PM

Pizza Hut Hong Kong selling snake pizza until Nov. 22

Hiss.

November 10, 2023, 11:56 AM

Lim Chu Kang dog dies in hit-&-run, death highlights roadkill problem in the area

So sad.

November 10, 2023, 11:21 AM

Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng donates S$24 million to SIT to commemorate launch of biography

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong graced the event as the guest-of-honour.

November 09, 2023, 10:52 PM

Kim Lim physically abused by family member as a child, 'shipped' off to UK alone at 13

The tl;dr of her 33-minute interview with Xiaxue.

November 09, 2023, 09:59 PM

K-drama fans upset over actor Park Seo-Joon's limited screen time in 'The Marvels'

His screen time was shorter than the "time needed to cook cup noodles".

November 09, 2023, 07:50 PM

Former Indonesia minister sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption

He was also asked to pay a fine of 1 billion rupiah (S$86,671).

November 09, 2023, 07:49 PM

Prince William had 'amazing' food in S'pore, favourite is chicken rice but 'not too fond' of durian

Roasted or steamed?

November 09, 2023, 07:40 PM

Usher in the festive cheer with up to 70% off alcohol at Cellarbration’s Christmas Warehouse Sale

Time to get the party going.

November 09, 2023, 06:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.