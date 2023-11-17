Bus service 167 from Sembawang to CBD to end from Dec. 10, 2023

Bus service 167 in Singapore will cease operations from Dec. 10, 2023.

The Tower Transit Singapore-operated service covers Sembawang, Upper Thomson, Novena, Orchard, the central business district, and Bukit Merah.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Nov. 17 that the cessation of service 167 and adjustment to several other bus services stem from more commuters using the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

Ridership on some bus services falling

Some bus services have seen an overall decrease in ridership of around 30 to 40 per cent as their routes overlap with the TEL.

But some existing services will be adjusted to help maintain the connectivity along key segments of the original route of service 167, LTA added.

LTA explained that adjustments help to reduce the duplication of bus services with TEL and "reallocate finite resources" to residents residing in new estates.

Service 859 amended

Service 859 will be amended to travel along Canberra Link and Sembawang Road to cover Bukit Canberra.

Service 980 frequency upped

The frequency of service 980 will be increased as it covers the sector that service 167 currently covers.

Services 167, 859, and 980 are operated by Tower Transit Singapore.

Service 162 & 162M combined

SBS Transit-operated services 162 and 162M will be combined into a single service 162.

The route will be shortened to between Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange and Sin Ming, cutting out Thomson Road and the central business district, while providing new connections to Upper Thomson Road.

Service 75 shortened

Service 75 operated by SMRT Buses will also be shortened and no longer ply roads in Outram, Shenton Way, and Marina Centre.

It will terminate at Bukit Merah Bus Interchange instead of Marina Centre Bus Terminal.

Service 121 amended

SBS Transit's service 121 will be amended to ply Cantonment Road and travel in the direction of Shenton Way Bus Terminal.

TEL3 ridership up

Since the opening of the TEL's Stage 3 (TEL3) that covers stations between Stevens and Gardens by the Bay, the MRT line's average weekday ridership has gone up from 60,000 in October 2022 to 177,000 in October 2023.

About 30 per cent of journeys involving TEL3 saved more than 10 minutes, LTA said.

The TEL is Singapore's sixth MRT line.

Stage 4 of the TEL is scheduled to open for passenger service in 2024. It comprises Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap, and Bayshore.

The TEL will connect the eastern and northern parts of Singapore once it is fully completed in 2025.

Top photo via Tower Transit Singapore